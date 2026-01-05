VTEC Calls on Soldiers and Veterans to Join 1 Million Strong

Military service should be followed by a guaranteed, high-quality civilian job — and military family members deserve access to the same opportunity.

VTEC exists to change that — permanently.

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC), a trusted 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to military workforce development, is calling on 1 Million Strong—soldiers, veterans, military families, and supporters nationwide—to unite behind the 100forHeroes Campaign in support of their mission: to build a future where military service is followed by opportunity, not uncertainty.

Founded in 2017, VTEC has delivered no-cost training and direct job pathways to transitioning soldiers, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families. Today, VTEC is expanding that proven model into a national military training and hiring system designed to ensure every servicemember has a clear, reliable path to a great civilian career.

A Humble Ask: Stand 1 Million Strong

This mission is simple—and powerful:

(≈ $8.34/month) helps fund training and job placement $250 (≈ $20.84/month) expands facilities, equipment, and family services

Visit 100forHeroes to support VTEC with a tax-deductible donation and help provide career opportunities for military-connected individuals.

This is not a failure of the servicemember. It is a failure of the system.

A soldier who spent years serving this country should not spend years retraining just to earn a good job.

VTEC works directly with employers to close that gap—translating military experience into civilian credentials, aligning training with real job requirements, and moving servicemembers from service to employment faster, responsibly, and with less financial strain.

Military service should accelerate opportunity—not delay it.

Why Soldiers, Veterans, and Military Families Support VTEC

For those who served, this mission is not charity—it is a practical investment in the future of the military community.

Built and Led by Soldiers and Veterans

This system is designed by those who lived the transition, understand the challenges, and know how to fix them. A Chance to Build Something Historic

This is the first national training and hiring system built by the military community, for the military community—ensuring no one who served is left behind. Real Support for their Sposues and Immediate Family Members A Clear, Guaranteed Path to a Civilian Career Faster Transition, Less Financial Pressure A Permanent National Home for Transition 700+ New Jobs for the Military Community A Tax-Deductible Way to Give Back

A One-Stop National Training & Hiring Hub

At the center of this mission is the transformation of Fort Gillem, a historic U.S. Army installation, into the National Military Training & Hiring Campus—a centralized hub connecting military talent directly with employers committed to hiring veterans.

Planned as the largest coordinated military training and hiring campus in the nation, Fort Gillem will provide:

Hands-on job training and industry-recognized certifications

Direct access to employers and interviews

Centralized career placement and workforce coordination

Housing, family services, and transition support

A permanent national home for military workforce development

Leadership Perspective

"Transforming Fort Gillem into the National Military Training & Hiring Campus creates a clear path to civilian careers for military families," said David W. Gallemore, Service-Disabled Veteran and CEO of VTEC. "This hub delivers no-cost training, certifications, and employer access to support successful transitions."

The Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing no cost workforce training and direct job pathways for transitioning soldiers, veterans, National Guard, Reserve members, and their immediate family members. VTEC partners with employers nationwide to deliver scalable workforce solutions built by the military community, for the military community.

SOURCE Veterans Training Empowerment Center