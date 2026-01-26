VTEC's Workforce Model Poised to Save Over $100 Million in UCX Benefits

A scalable transition system that lowers government unemployment costs while strengthening national workforce readiness.

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Training & Employment Center (VTEC) ( www.vtecenter.org ) announced today that its accelerated workforce and hiring model is projected to save the federal government more than $100 million in Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX).

Each year, thousands of transitioning service members rely on UCX benefits while searching for civilian employment or completing lengthy retraining programs—creating extended periods of government dependency and avoidable public cost. VTEC's employment-first workforce model eliminates prolonged unemployment by delivering short-term, high-demand training pathways directly aligned with guaranteed job placement.

Government Collaboration Opportunity

VTEC welcomes collaboration with federal and state agencies to expand this cost-saving workforce model through:

Pilot programs

Formal interagency partnerships

National workforce and transition initiatives

"VTEC reduces UCX dependency by accelerating employment for transitioning soldiers, delivering immediate jobs that lower government costs while strengthening workforce readiness," said David W. Gallemore, CEO of VTEC. "This model replaces unemployment with productivity—without requiring new legislation or disruption to existing systems."

A Proven, Defensible Cost-Saving Workforce Solution

On average, UCX benefits cost the government approximately $18,000–$25,000 per unemployed servicemember per year, depending on rank, duration, and state administration. VTEC's model significantly reduces—or fully eliminates—this cost by placing servicemembers into employment immediately upon separation.

By compressing the traditional transition timeline from 12–24 months to just weeks, VTEC converts unemployment into workforce participation while accelerating economic stability for military families.

At scale, each veteran who bypasses extended UCX benefits represents tens of thousands of dollars in avoided public expenditure, resulting in over $100 million in projected UCX savings as VTEC expands nationally.

Employment-First, Not Education-First

VTEC is not an education-first- or multi-year retraining program. It is a workforce execution system designed to eliminate employment gaps—not extend them.

VTEC delivers:

Accelerated training aligned to documented labor demand

Direct hiring pipelines with vetted employer partners

Guaranteed job offers upon completion

No out-of-pocket cost to servicemembers or veterans

This structure allows transitioning soldiers to immediately support their families while reducing reliance on federal and state unemployment systems.

Measured Outcomes and Accountability

VTEC tracks and reports key performance indicators critical to government partners, including:

Job placement timelines

Employment retention

Wage progression

UCX utilization avoidance

These metrics ensure transparency, accountability, and defensible return on public and private investment.

"VTEC graduates arrive mission-ready," said a hiring partner. "They reduce onboarding time, improve retention, and immediately strengthen operational capacity."

"I completed my VTEC training and started my civilian job within weeks of separating from the Army," said a recent graduate. "I never entered UCX. I went straight to work."

Operational Readiness and National Scale

With the expansion of the VTEC National Military Training & Hiring Campus at Fort Gillem and additional regional base camps coming online nationwide, VTEC is positioned to transition tens of thousands of service members annually into the civilian workforce.

VTEC's model:

Operates within existing federal and state workforce and veteran transition frameworks

Does not require new legislation to scale

Integrates seamlessly with DoD transition efforts and Department of Labor workforce initiatives

The model delivers direct benefits to:

The Department of Labor

The Department of Defense

State workforce agencies

Employers facing critical labor shortages

Post-placement support and employer alignment reduce reentry into unemployment systems, ensuring savings are durable—not temporary.

"This is not a pilot concept," Gallemore added. "It is an execution-ready workforce solution aligned to national priorities and fiscal responsibility—one that VTEC has been successfully implementing since 2017."

The Veterans Training & Employment Center (VTEC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to eliminating the employment gap for transitioning servicemembers, veterans, and military families. Through accelerated training, guaranteed hiring pipelines, and employer partnerships, VTEC delivers immediate workforce readiness while reducing government dependency and strengthening the national economy.

For more information, visit www.vtecenter.org and www.100forHeroes.org.

