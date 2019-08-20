VTech® Announces Availability of New Infant, Toddler and Preschool Toys

"2019 is the year we're innovating imaginative play," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Kids will have a blast while they practice motor skills, explore emotions, and play pretend."

Two of VTech's most innovative new introductions are the Mix & Match-a-Saurus™ and the Treasure Seekers Pirate Ship™. The Mix & Match-a-Saurus lets kids interchange nine different tiles that determine the Dino's instruments, moods and characters, allowing them to explore social and emotional skills with fun songs and sounds. The Treasure Seekers Pirate Ship offers an exciting surprise as kids open it up to reveal an interactive playset inside. When the included captain or sailor is placed on a recognition point, little buccaneers will hear fun pirate phrases and songs. Plus, they can strengthen fine motor skills by turning the sails, spinning the steering wheel or launching the cannonball.

VTech is also introducing other exciting toys including the Scoop & Play Digger™ which will delight toddlers with role-play fun as it scoops up objects and pushes them out again. The new Latches & Doors Busy Board™ will keep little hands and minds busy as kids slide, turn or twist to unlock and open doors and windows of the colorful house. Finally, the grow-with-me Prance & Rock Learning Unicorn™ transforms from a rocker to a ride-on in seconds as playful music and magical unicorn sounds encourage gross-motor development and imagination.

For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com . Highlights of the infant, toddler and preschool lines, available now at major retailers nationwide, include:

Mix & Match-a-Saurus™: Roar, dance and laugh with the innovative Mix & Match-a-Saurus™! This Dino comes with three emotion tiles (happy, angry, sleepy), three music tiles (hip-hop, marching, ballet) and three character tiles (dinosaur, robot, monster). Children can create 27 different combinations of emotions, music styles and characters such as happy hip-hop dino or angry marching monster. Placing the colorful tiles on Dino's back allows kids to customize how they want to play with him. Every time a tile is inserted, the dinosaur moves, sings, dances, talks or encourages children to follow along for gross-motor play. Experimenting with the emotion tiles helps kids build social and emotional skills. Angry Dino may stomp around or say, "Let's practice calming down," helping kids learn that there are many ways to express feelings. When playtime is done, store the tiles in the dinosaur egg. (Ages 2-5 years; MSRP: $34.99)

Treasure Seekers Pirate Ship™: Raise the anchor and search for hidden treasure with the Treasure Seekers Pirate Ship™. Place the captain or sailor on the recognition point to learn about sailing the mighty toy ship. Turn the sails, spin the steering wheel to navigate the high seas or load the cannon to strengthen fine-motor skills. Roll the ship along using the pull cord to build gross motor skills. Discover colors and numbers in Explore mode and hear pirate sounds and phrases in Role-Play mode by pressing the light-up buttons. Little sailors can transform this 2-in-1 playset into a deserted island and find treasure. Keep the treasure away from the octopus and his spinning tentacles or prepare to walk the plank. (Ages 1½ – 4 years; MSRP: $39.99)

Scoop & Play Digger™: Dig into role-play fun with the Scoop & Play Digger™. Toddlers enjoy put-and-take play, and this digger delights as it scoops up objects and pushes them out again. The excavator arm drops the play pieces into the hatch, and the digger counts them from one to ten. Five pieces are included – a rock, gold bars, bricks, wooden logs and pipes – and they all store neatly inside the toy. Three play modes encourage movement and pretend play. Children can press five light-up buttons to learn about colors and numbers in Learning mode, listen to songs in Music mode or hear interactive phrases and questions in Quiz mode. (Ages: 1½ – 4 years; MSRP: $29.99)

Latches & Doors Busy Board™: What's behind the doors and windows of the Latches & Doors Busy Board™? Slide, press, twist or turn to unlock and open the doors and windows of the colorful house to build motor skills. Toddlers will find pictures of an adorable family, pets or a birthday party. This activity board reinforces learning by introducing numbers and animals. Three colorful buttons play the Alphabet Song, a number song or a playful song about the house. The busy board also includes a handle for play at home or away. (Ages 12-36 months; MSRP: $24.99)

Prance & Rock Learning Unicorn™: Go on a magical ride with the Prance & Rock Learning Unicorn™! This grow-with-me unicorn transforms from a rocker to a ride-on in seconds. As toddlers rock and ride, the built-in motion sensors respond with playful music and magical unicorn sounds to encourage gross-motor development and imagination. Children can pretend to visit castles and fly over rainbows with their new unicorn friend! Encourage fantasy play in Adventure mode with playful phrases and imaginative songs, then switch to Learning mode to introduce colors. Spin the bead wheel to hear fun sounds and short tunes and watch the unicorn's horn twinkle in response. (Ages: 12-36 months; MSRP: $39.99)

