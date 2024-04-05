VTech Completes Acquisition of Assets of Gigaset Communications GmbH

HONG KONG, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech Holdings Limited ("VTech", HKSE: 303), a global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool and the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the United States, today announced that Gigaset Technologies GmbH (formerly known as Snom Solutions GmbH), its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, has completed the acquisition of the assets (including the manufacturing facilities located in Bocholt, Germany) of Gigaset Communications GmbH ("Gigaset"). The acquisition was funded by internal resources.

The Assets Purchase Agreement was announced on 24 January 2024 and the transaction was completed on 5 April 2024. With the acquisition, VTech gains its first manufacturing facilities in Europe through Gigaset's factory in Bocholt, Germany. Gigaset's businesses in DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) cordless phones, business telephony solutions for enterprise customers and Android-based mobile communications will be managed and operated by a new VTech entity, Gigaset Technologies GmbH. Gigaset's cloud-based smart home business was terminated by Gigaset prior to the closing of the acquisition.

Investor Online Meeting

VTech will conduct an online meeting to discuss the information included in this news release and related matters at 16:30, 18 April 2024 (Hong Kong time). To register: tinyurl.com/yvf839yp. Participants should join the meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Starting from 22:00, 18 April 2024 (Hong Kong time), the archived meeting video can be accessed through VTech website (www.vtech.com/en/investors/financial-briefings).

