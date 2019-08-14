VTech® Introduces KidiBuzz™ G2, Next Generation of Its Popular Smart Device

"Kids want to have the same cool technology as adults, but parents aren't always willing to hand them their expensive devices," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "That's where KidiBuzz G2 comes in. It looks like a high-tech phone and also keeps parents in control of who their child interacts with. It's a win-win!"

Geared for ages 4-9 years, KidiBuzz G2 is the Wi-Fi smart device that kids and parents will love. Kids get the messaging, photography, games and music they want—and parents get peace of mind knowing kids can play, connect safely and learn along the way. The device also works with the free KidiConnect™ app. Kids can use the app on their KidiBuzz to send texts, voice messages and images to an approved list of contacts including other KidiBuzz devices and smartphones. Parents can use the app on their smartphone to approve their child's contact list, set time limits and add their own list of specifically-approved websites. KidiConnect is available on the App Store and Google Play.

In-demand new features include the Wonder Masks app that lets kids add movement-responsive face filters to pictures. For augmented reality fun, kids can play Creature Detective, which blends AR gaming with learning. The KidiBuzz G2 comes with 40+ learning games that cover math, spelling, science, problem-solving, music, Spanish and more. Plus, kids can enjoy access to a free trial of LeapFrog Academy®, an interactive learning program filled with 2,000 engaging games and activities.

KidiBuzz G2 retails for $99.99 and is available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com/kidibuzz.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Nicole Centinaro

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

ncentinaro@coynepr.com

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

