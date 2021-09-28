VTech® KidiZoom® PrintCam™ and LeapFrog® Choppin' Fun Learning Pot™ Named to The Toy Insider's Hot 20 List of Hottest Holiday Toys

" The Toy Insider holiday gift guide is always a great snapshot of what will be some of our most popular VTech and LeapFrog toys," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Whether parents are looking for the coolest tech, eco-friendly gifts or learning tools, our fun and engaging toys are sure to bring joy to every child's holiday season."

VTech's KidiZoom PrintCam is a kid-friendly, age-appropriate digital camera that lets kids preview their photos on a color screen and instantly print regular or panoramic photos in black and white. Using cost-effective thermal paper, kids can also print games, and design and print their own greeting cards, play money, comic strips and more. There is a flip-up lens for selfies and three games to play too. Photos and videos can also be uploaded under adult supervision via the included USB cable. Additional VTech products featured in The Toy Insider gift guide include the KidiZoom® Smartwatch DX3, Marble Rush Ultimate Set™, Sort & Recycle Ride-On Truck™ and KidiGo™ Basketball Hoop.

LeapFrog's Choppin' Fun Learning Pot is an interactive cooking pot that comes with snap-apart veggies, utensils and a cutting board that all store in or on the pot. Kids can follow step-by-step recipes, chop the food and set the temperature, then watch the pot "boil." Hear the pot respond with encouraging phrases and realistic cooking sounds, count to 10 and talk about colors as kids prepare the recipes. Additional LeapFrog products named as top holiday toys include the Count-Along Basket & Scanner™, LeapLand Adventures™, On-the-Go Story Pal™ and Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board™.

"We can always count on VTech and LeapFrog to deliver fun, engaging toys that keep kids busy playing — and learning! — for hours at a time," said Jackie Breyer, publisher of the Toy Insider. "One of the biggest factors we look for in educational toys, especially for younger kids, is play value, and this is where VTech and LeapFrog excel. The Choppin' Fun Learning Pot inspires imaginative play that kids will come back to over and over again. The KidiZoom PrintCam incorporates intuitive technology that allows kids as young as age 4 to get creative while engaging with their friends and family. All of these elements are crucial to childhood development, and are woven in seamlessly so kids don't even realize they're learning."

For additional details about these award-winning products, visit www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. Its team of toy experts publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with more than 100 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media & Events, publisher of the Pop Insider, a daily pop culture news and review site that will #fuelyourfandom, as well as leading trade publication the Toy Book, which helps its readers stay on the #pulseofplay. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

