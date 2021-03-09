VTech® KidiZoom® Smartwatch Tops Youth Electronics Supercategory for Third Consecutive Year Per NPD

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced its KidiZoom® Smartwatch has been named the #1 selling item in the Youth Electronics Supercategory by the NPD Group. Announced at the Ninth Annual Toy Industry Performance Awards for the Americas, this is the third year in a row that VTech has taken the top spot in the category. The KidiZoom Smartwatch was also the top selling toy in the individual class of Electronic Entertainment.

"As one of the first children's smartwatches, we are thrilled that our KidiZoom Smartwatch is still the gold standard for children's wearable tech," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Just as we did with our original Smartwatch and Smartwatch DX2, we are continuing to develop revolutionary tech for kids that will keep us at the forefront of innovation and position us to remain number one in the youth electronics category."

VTech pioneered the children's wearable technology category with the KidiZoom Smartwatch. Perfect for young photographers, this durable smartwatch makes it easy to take photos and record videos on the go. Kids can use the touch screen to explore their creativity with fun photo effects, frames and filters, and choose from more than 50 digital and analog clock face designs. It also includes a timer, alarm, voice recorder and voice-changing effects, along with learning games and the ability to download more from the online Learning Lodge®. The KidiZoom Smartwatch is designed for ages 4 and up and retails for $59.99.

VTech continues to be a leader in children's electronics, following the introduction of toys that successfully adapt adult technology for kids, including the KidiZoom Action Cam and one of last year's hottest toys, the KidiZoom Creator Cam. Additional information can be found at www.vtechkids.com, with new additions to the line to be announced later this year.

Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / USA / Jan-Dec 2020 / USD

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Nicole Francisco

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

