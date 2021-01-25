VTech® Named Official Toy Bank Sponsor for 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech®, a world leader in electronic learning products for children, has been named the official "Adopt-the-Pig" sponsor of The Toy Foundation's Toy Bank for 2021. A long-time supporter of The Toy Foundation, VTech's sponsorship includes a $10,000 donation to The Toy Bank, which delivers joy and comfort, through play, to vulnerable children and families.

"VTech's support means everything to us and to the countless children we impact each year," said Elizabeth Max, senior manager of The Toy Foundation. "The funding we receive from VTech will enable us to reach more children in more communities across the nation. They have been a longtime supporter of The Toy Foundation, having donated countless toys over the years, and always show up to lend a hand at our volunteer events. Thank you, VTech, for your sponsorship and ongoing commitment to our cause!"

"We are honored to be the Adopt-the-Pig sponsor for 2021," said Andy Keimach, president of VTech Electronics North America. "We have always supported the important work The Toy Foundation does to provide toys to children in need and hope our expanded partnership can bring even more smiles throughout the year."

VTech has generously donated toys over the years to support The Toy Bank, and has participated in other Foundation programs, including TTF's integral Play Your Part events held in cities nationwide, which bring brand-new toys and a fun-filled "day of play" to vulnerable children.

As TTF's year-round signature giving program, The Toy Bank collects millions of toys from generous toy companies and distributes them to a network of carefully vetted children's charities. Since its inception in 2003, The Toy Bank has provided more than $225 million in toys to more than 26 million children in need across the United States. Currently, TTF's giving supports kids who are severely impacted by COVID-19, coping with serious illness, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, living with domestic violence, and/or dealing with natural disasters.

About The Toy Foundation

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501 (c)3 children's charity whose mission is to provide joy and comfort, through play, to vulnerable children and families. TFF's donations of toys and cash grants represent the charitable works of TTF and the toy industry. Our current giving supports children severely impacted by COVID-19, coping with serious illness, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, living with domestic violence, and/or dealing with natural disasters. TTF's Toy Bank has provided $225 million in toys to more than 26 million children in need across the United States thanks to our generous industry donors.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com,www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

