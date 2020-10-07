VTech® Surprises Pre-K Teachers in Need with $25,000 Donation

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® Electronics North America, a world leader in children's electronic learning products, announced its "Pre-K Flash Fund" through AdoptAClassroom.org, the national award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible funding for U.S. K-12 teachers and schools. 100 high-needs Pre-K teachers will receive $250 each through the flash fund to help purchase the supplies they need for this school year, whether they are teaching in the classroom or remotely.

"Our company knows how to support parents with fun, educational products, and we wanted to extend that support to teachers to enable them to get the supplies they need, to provide the best learning experiences for their students," Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "This school year may look and feel very different, yet what is not different is that teachers continue to face the challenge of funding their learning materials with their own money. VTech hopes this flash fund can help ease this personal financial burden so they can focus on their students."

A recent teacher spending survey by AdoptAClassroom.org found that teachers spent an average of $252 of their own money on school supplies for distance learning materials this past spring. That amounts to more than a third of the average they spend on school supplies during a typical full school year. In addition, the survey found that if distance learning continues, 59% of teachers need new technology for students, 57% need software, 49% need classroom consumables and/or postage and mailing supplies, and 48% need technology for their own homes so they can teach remotely.

"We are so grateful to VTech, our first corporate partner to focus their donation on our Pre-K teachers," said Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "Often Pre-K teachers are overlooked and in today's challenging climate, they need our support more than ever before."

"It's sad to say but, because it's not mandatory, Pre-K teachers are usually left out and do not receive the same support as other teachers," said Norma Alvarado, a Pre-K teacher from Hemet, California, whose classroom is being adopted by VTech. "But, the reality is Pre-K is so fundamental for kids to start learning at an early age. I truly love my kids and VTech's donation means so much to me."

For additional support for parents and teachers, visit store.leapfrog.com/en-us/store/go/school-support to find learning products from LeapFrog®, a subsidiary of VTech.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

https://www.vtech.com/

