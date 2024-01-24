VTech to Acquire Assets of Gigaset Communications GmbH

News provided by

VTech

24 Jan, 2024, 07:49 ET

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens VTech's Global Businesses and Operations

HONG KONG and BOCHOLT, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech Holdings Limited ("VTech", HKSE: 303), a global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool and the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the United States, today announced that Snom Solutions GmbH, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into an Assets Purchase Agreement to acquire the assets (including the manufacturing facilities located in Bocholt, Germany) of Gigaset Communications GmbH ("Gigaset").

Continue Reading
VTECH_Logo
VTECH_Logo

Gigaset is the market leader for DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) cordless phones in Europe. It also provides business telephony solutions for enterprise customers, Android-based mobile communications as well as cloud-based smart home offerings for private and business customers. Through the acquisition of Gigaset's assets, VTech will be able to strengthen its leadership position in residential cordless phones, expand its market channels and product portfolios globally, as well as manufacturing footprint in Europe. The acquisition would also add engineering talents to VTech's global R&D teams, leveraging synergies in technological development of its products and operational efficiencies.

"We are excited to be making this strategic acquisition. Gigaset's product portfolio, European market leadership, advanced R&D capabilities and manufacturing excellence are highly complementary with VTech," said Hillson Cheung, President of VTech Telecommunication Products. "With VTech's financial backing and management support, the business activities of Gigaset would be able to continue after the acquisition, and move towards a sustainable growth and development."

"The acquisition represents a significant step forward in our transition journey," said Dr Magnus Ekerot, CEO of Gigaset. "As part of the VTech family, we will have a solid foundation not only to strengthen the relationship with our global business partners, but also facilitate our products to reach more consumers and enterprise customers, giving us a unique platform to embark on a new era of growth."

The acquisition is expected to complete on 2 April 2024, subject to fulfilment of the closing conditions set forth in the Assets Purchase Agreement. VTech intends to fund the acquisition through internal resources.

Investor Conference Call

VTech will conduct a conference call to discuss the information included in this news release and related matters in April 2024 after the completion of the acquisition.

About Gigaset

Gigaset is a global leader in communications technology, offering a wide range of products and solutions. As Europe's market leader in DECT phones, Gigaset also ranks among the leaders internationally with around 850 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT phones, the business activities of the traditional German company with its more than 175-year history also include an extensive mobile communications portfolio for private and business customers, cloud-based smart home and smart care solutions as well as business telephony solutions for SoHo, SMEs and the enterprise sector.

About VTech

VTech is the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool and the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the US. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. Since its establishment in 1976, VTech has been a pioneer in the electronic learning toy category. With advanced educational expertise and cutting-edge innovation, VTech products provide fun and learning to children around the world. Leveraging decades of success in cordless telephony, VTech's diverse collection of telecommunication products elevates both home and business users' experience through the latest in technology and design. As one of the world's leading electronic manufacturing service providers, VTech offers world-class, full turnkey services to customers in a number of product categories. The Group's mission is to integrate economic growth, environmental protection and social responsibility in its business strategies to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high quality products for the well-being of people and benefit of society, aiming to drive sustainable value for its stakeholders and the communities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325823/Gigaset_logo_Logo.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277493/4511104/VTECH_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

VTech to Acquire Assets of Gigaset Communications GmbH

VTech to Acquire Assets of Gigaset Communications GmbH

VTech Holdings Limited ("VTech", HKSE: 303), a global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool and the...
VTech Announces 2023/2024 Interim Results

VTech Announces 2023/2024 Interim Results

Higher profit as operating expenses decreased and gross margin improved Group revenue decreased 2.1% to US$1,140.9 million Gross profit margin rose...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.