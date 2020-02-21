VTech's Innovation Shines with Exciting New Product Introductions at 2020 North American International Toy Fair®

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech®, a leader in kid-friendly tech, is showcasing its on-trend innovation with the KidiZoom® Creator Cam, which allows children's self-expression and creativity to soar as they create their own high-definition videos, and Myla's Sparkling Friends™, unique fantastical characters featuring fun color play. They are on display at the 2020 North American International Toy Fair®.

Kids can be the star of their own video universe with the KidiZoom Creator Cam digital video camera, part of the award-winning Kidi line of aspirational children's electronics. Complete with basic editing capabilities and a green screen to create amazing special effects, this high-definition video camera kit comes with everything kids need to create video content. Set up the tripod to film unboxing videos, give tours and create challenges or how-to videos. Kids can use 20+ included animated backgrounds to set the stage for all their video adventures and use the flippable camera for selfie mode. The camera is kid-safe and does not have a built-in Wi-Fi connection, so parents have the option to help kids upload and share their videos via the included USB cable. The camera has a microSD card slot for increasing storage to 32 GB (card sold separately), a rechargeable battery and comes with a tripod that converts into a handle.

"Our children's electronics have always been at the forefront of innovation, from our smartwatch introduction six years ago to our new KidiZoom Creator Cam this year," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "With the popularity of unboxing videos and digital content, we saw the opportunity to give kids an exciting all-in-one product that includes the age-appropriate and kid-safe tools they need to express themselves and create engaging content, while also giving parents control of how the videos can be shared."

As an extension of last year's popular robotic toy Myla the Magical Unicorn™, kids can brighten up every day by collecting all six of Myla's Sparkling Friends. These fantastical creatures include a unicorn, peacock, dragon and more (sold separately) that talk, sing and light up with a rainbow of colors. Color play becomes magical when kids choose a color on the Sparkling Friends' necklaces and then touch four different locations to change them to that color. Myla's Sparkling Friends respond with more than 100 fun, magical responses! They'll also reveal a lucky color and change colors to match. Press their legs to see Riley and Mia's wings flap, Ava and Finn's tails wag and Penny's tail feathers wag and create a magical light show. Kids can also sing along to a colorful song or accessorize themselves and Myla's Sparkling Friends with shared accessories such as hair clips, combs and rings.

"We really wanted to capture what made Myla so special, and adding Myla's Sparkling Friends offers a fun, fresh take on color play at a great giftable price point!" explained Mr. Keimach.

The KidiZoom Creator Cam is recommended for ages 5 years and up and Myla's Sparkling Friends are recommended for ages 4 years and up. They will be available in the fall. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

