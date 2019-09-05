VTech's Myla the Magical Unicorn™ and Mix & Match-a-Saurus™ Named to Walmart's Top Rated by Kids Toy List

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced that its Myla the Magical Unicorn™ and Mix & Match-a-Saurus™ have both been named to Walmart's Top Rated by Kids toy list. The exclusive list recognizes the top 48 hottest toys of the upcoming holiday season, handpicked by kids. The VTech products were highlighted in the Interactive Toys category, featuring toys that respond while playing. From toys that talk, hug, dance and change color, these toys engage the imagination and creativity of kids as they express their personalities through play. This honor marks the sixth consecutive year that VTech has named to the list, and the second time that two toys were selected.

"It's always exciting to be selected for Walmart's Top Rated by Kids toy list. From the innovation of our first robotic pet, Myla the Magical Unicorn, to our interactive Mix & Match-a-Saurus, it's a wonderful affirmation that our VTech toys are resonating with kids and will capture their imaginations through the holiday season and beyond," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America.

Myla the Magical Unicorn is a colorful robotic unicorn that glitters with lights as she talks and sings, while introducing early concepts of color mixing in a fun way for an enchanting play experience. This majestic friend encourages kids to use the magic brush to choose a color from the butterfly palette and magically apply the color to her eyes, wings and horn. The fun Mix & Match-a-Saurus has nine different interchangeable tiles that determine the Dino's songs, moods and interactions, allowing kids to explore social and emotional skills and age-appropriate concepts of coding while developing fine motor skills.

Myla the Magical Unicorn is recommended for ages 4+ years and the Mix & Match-a-Saurus is recommended for ages 2+ years. They retail for $58.82 and $34.73, respectively, at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. Myla the Magical Unicorn will also be featured during the Walmart National Day of Play on September 14 in 1,600 Walmart stores. For more information, visit www.walmart.com.

