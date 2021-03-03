VTEX and Pivotree to power the next phase of hypergrowth for Blade HQ

This eCommerce project delivery deal for VTEX Commerce Platform using Pivotree's eCommerce implementation services is the first step in a multi-year strategy to advance Blade HQ's leadership position

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree") and VTEX today announce the signing of their new joint client, Blade HQ, accelerating their partnership to help brands leverage VTEX's industry-leading digital commerce and marketplace platform to grow their revenue.

Blade HQ, a premier online destination for recreational and household knives, outgrew their homegrown software and selected the VTEX Commerce Platform as the best available solution to build on their incredible product selection, pricing, and customer service. Pivotree was selected as the implementation partner for its immense experience delivering digital transformation projects.

"VTEX impressed us with their extraordinary out-of-the-box features and innovative low-code development platform," said Mark Christensen, CEO, Blade HQ. "The teams from VTEX and Pivotree won us over with their dedication and commitment to supporting us every step of the way as we aim to double our business in the next few years."

Blade HQ selected VTEX's platform as the first step in a multi-year strategy to continue to build upon their industry leadership position. Together with Pivotree, they'll be able to modernize Blade HQ's online customer experience and explore future strategic growth opportunities with VTEX's native commerce, marketplace and order management capabilities.

"What makes this partnership truly exceptional is that Pivotree and VTEX are determined to deliver the same outcome for our clients: rapidly implemented, scalable, and ambitious commerce projects that will deliver real ROI through unified, modern experiences for the end customer," said Amit Shah, Chief Strategy Officer and US General Manager of VTEX. "Blade HQ has made it clear that this is what they expect, and we look forward to the success of this joint client project with Pivotree."

"We're excited about this opportunity to partner with such a fast growing company like Blade HQ who are eager to think more strategically about long-term innovation that will focus on continuously improving customer experience," said Joel Farquhar, Pivotree's VP of Architecture. "Our team is excited to leverage VTEX's industry-leading commerce capabilities as a base for further innovation that will help Blade HQ grow their market share."

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

About VTEX

VTEX is the first and only global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce platform with native marketplace and OMS capabilities. We help companies in retail, manufacturing, wholesale, grocery, consumer packaged goods and other verticals to sell more, operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly and deliver remarkable customer experience. Our modern microservices-based architecture and our powerful business and developer tools allow VTEX to future-proof our customers' businesses and free them from software updates. Major brands including Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, AB InBev and Nestlé, plus 3,500+ active customers in 45 countries, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce. Visit www.vtex.com to learn more.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.