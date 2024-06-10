VTG Acquires Clear Cloud, Accelerating Intelligence Community-Focused Growth Strategy

CHANTILLY, Va., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading national security solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Clear Cloud, LLC, strengthening its digital transformation capabilities and accelerating its Intelligence Community-focused growth strategy. Based in Northern Virginia, Clear Cloud delivers software, cloud, and data engineering solutions and services to U.S. Intelligence Community customers and missions.

John Hassoun, VTG President & CEO (PRNewsfoto/VTG)

"We are excited to welcome Clear Cloud and its remarkably talented cadre of developers, engineers, and technologists to VTG," said John Hassoun, VTG President and CEO. "The acquisition of Clear Cloud enables VTG to address emerging challenges to national security and highlights our commitment to investing in the software-oriented capabilities and expertise our Intelligence Community customers need most."

Clear Cloud was founded in 2018 to provide innovative, secure, and scalable cloud solutions for enterprise-level and mission-critical national security programs. The Company's customer-centric approach and differentiated expertise in custom Intelligence Community cloud environments have earned Clear Cloud a high-performance reputation for developing and deploying specialized applications, optimizing cloud operations, and ensuring mission success. Clear Cloud co-founder and CEO, Dr. Charles Thomas, Jr. said, "I am extremely excited for the Clear Cloud team. This milestone is a testament to their dedication and exceptional talent, and a direct reflection of the outstanding contributions of each team member. VTG shares our commitment to the pursuit of excellence and our passion for creativity and innovation. We are thrilled to enter the next phase of our journey with such a great partner."

The acquisition of Clear Cloud underscores and accelerates VTG's software-oriented Intelligence Community growth strategy. It is VTG's second acquisition since receiving a majority investment from private equity firm A&M Capital Partners in September 2023 and follows close on the heels of VTG's April 2024 acquisition of digital transformation innovator Vana Solutions.

About VTG

VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com .

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total commitments under management of $4.0 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with approximately $5.9 billion in commitments under management across its funds and accounts. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M"), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.

SOURCE VTG