VTG Awarded $80M Hypersonics Engineering Prime Contract from Navy Strategic Systems Programs

News provided by

VTG

09 Jan, 2024, 07:02 ET

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of modernization and digital transformation solutions to Defense and Intelligence Community customers, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year $80 million prime contract to provide end-to-end engineering services for the Conventional Prompt Strike program, the Navy's hypersonic strike capability. The U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs awarded the contract to VTG on a sole source basis.

Continue Reading
John Hassoun, VTG President & CEO (PRNewsfoto/VTG)
John Hassoun, VTG President & CEO (PRNewsfoto/VTG)

The Defense Department has identified hypersonics as a critical technology vital to strengthening the United States military's technological superiority and maintaining national security. CPS will provide the Navy with a hypersonic conventional weapon capable of precise, long-range strike against time critical and high value targets. The missile, which is comprised of a hypersonic glide body and a two-stage booster, will fly at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and be launched from both surface ships and submarines. The Navy is the lead designer for the common hypersonic missile that will be fielded by both the Navy and the Army. The Navy's first CPS weapon system will be deployed aboard the Zumwalt-class destroyers followed by the Virginia-class attack submarines.

"For over two years, VTG has worked closely and collaboratively with Navy SSP, the CPS program office, and our industrial base partners to advance hypersonic technologies," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "We're proud to be a part of the Navy's innovation ecosystem and excited to field this leap-ahead capability to the Fleet."

VTG will provide the CPS Program Office, a division of SSP, with research and development expertise, advanced systems engineering, test planning and test engineering, integrated logistics, and a wide range of programmatic and technical services.

About VTG 
VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

SOURCE VTG

Also from this source

VTG Awarded $40M Aegis Combat Systems Modernization Task Order from NSWC Port Hueneme

VTG Awarded $40M Aegis Combat Systems Modernization Task Order from NSWC Port Hueneme

VTG, an industry-leading provider of modernization and digital transformation solutions to Defense and Intelligence Community customers, announced...
Leading National Security Solutions Provider VTG Receives Majority Investment From A&M Capital Partners

Leading National Security Solutions Provider VTG Receives Majority Investment From A&M Capital Partners

VTG, an industry-leading provider of modernization and digital transformation solutions to Defense and Intelligence Community customers, announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.