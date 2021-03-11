VTG Begins Work on Prime DoD IAC Contract to Accelerate Naval Digital Transformation

CHANTILLY, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced today that it has begun work on a three-year, $13 million prime contract to support the Naval Digital Integration Support Cell in its effort to integrate data and technology into all areas of naval operations, fundamentally changing how the Navy delivers maritime dominance.

"Our team is honored and immensely proud to be the Navy's partner-of-choice for this critical mission," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "The Naval Operational Architecture is foundational to achieving Distributed Maritime Operations and maintaining our competitive advantage at sea. We welcome the opportunity to leverage our growing digital expertise to support the DISC, especially in model-based systems engineering and DevSecOps."

VTG will support the DISC by performing research, operational analysis, specialized engineering, and development of the digital platform for Navy and Marine Corps MBSE, readiness, and DevSecOps. This includes developing objective architectures, standards, and processes for integrated naval capability, decision tools, MBSE, digital pilots, and artificial intelligence through coordinated experiments with the fleet.

The contract was awarded to DELTA Constellation Group, VTG's joint venture with Constellation Software Engineering, under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's multiple-award contract vehicle. DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the US Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research & development and science & technology community.

Last year, VTG embarked on a market expansion strategy focused on delivering innovative technologies and digital solutions to a growing portfolio of national security customers. The company bolstered its systems, software, and digital engineering capabilities with the December 2020 acquisition of Intelligent Shift, and more recently rolled-out the VTG Battle Lab, an industry-integrated MBSE environment for next-generation warfare systems. "VTG will continue to make investments in capabilities and technologies that give our customers a competitive edge," said Sunil Ramchand, VTG chief growth officer. "The Navy is already leveraging the VTG Battle Lab to develop the future state of the Naval Operational Architecture and optimize interoperability across the fleet. We look forward to offering similar digital capabilities to other customers in the defense enterprise and intelligence community."

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

The Department of Defense Information Analysis Center, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination.

Disclaimer: This material is based upon work supported by the DoD IAC, sponsored by the DTIC under Contract No. FA807519D0022.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

