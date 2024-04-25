VTG Enhances Digital Transformation and Cloud Capabilities with Acquisition of Vana Solutions

CHANTILLY, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading national security solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired Vana Solutions, LLC, a Dayton, Ohio-based digital transformation innovator. Vana provides end-to-end digital transformation expertise combined with cutting-edge technologies to deliver secure cloud environments, data fabric solutions, and advanced analytics for mission-critical national security programs.

"I am pleased to welcome the Vana team to VTG," said John Hassoun, VTG President and CEO. "Vana is a perfect cultural and strategic fit. It adds deep digital domain expertise, bolsters our portfolio of differentiated technologies, and expands our market presence to the U.S. Air Force – especially to the key commands headquartered or operating from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base."

Founded in 2005 by Srujal Sheth and Sunit Sheth, Vana's highly skilled, highly technical professional workforce has earned a reputation for best-in-class innovation in the digital space by leveraging its proprietary technology solutions – epicAgile, vKesi, TurboKT, and vIOLA – to solve complex national security challenges, primarily for U.S. Air Force missions and programs. Vana CEO Srujal Sheth said, "I am so proud of our remarkable team – Vana's success is a testament to their exceptional talent, commitment to our customers, and collaborative spirit." COO Sunit Sheth added, "VTG shares our passion for the mission and innovative culture. I'm excited about our partnership and for the next phase of our journey."

The acquisition of Vana will enable VTG to offer a more extensive portfolio of digital transformation and cloud services, solutions, and technologies to a combined customer base that now spans the Defense enterprise and Intelligence Community. This acquisition is VTG's first since receiving a majority investment from private equity investment firm A&M Capital Partners in September 2023.

About VTG

VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com .

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $4.0 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with approximately $5.9 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M"), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.

