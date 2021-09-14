VTG Wins Navy Hypersonics Engineering Prime Contract

"VTG is honored to partner with Navy SSP and the CPS Program Office in developing and fielding a hypersonic weapon," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO . "We recognize the importance of hypersonic technologies as a deterrent to near-peer competitors, and we are proud to be a key member of the growing hypersonic industrial base."

CPS will provide the Navy with a hypersonic conventional weapon capable of precise, timely, long-range strike against deep-inland, time-critical, soft- and medium-hardened targets in contested environments. The missile, which is comprised of a hypersonic glide body and a two-stage booster, will fly at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and be launched from both surface ships and submarines. The Navy is the lead designer for the common hypersonic missile that will be fielded by both the Navy and the Army. The Navy plans to deploy the first CPS weapon system aboard the Zumwalt-class destroyers in FY2025 followed by the Virginia-class attack submarines in FY2028.

Navy SSP's selection of VTG to support the CPS program follows a string of other recently announced awards that have positioned VTG as a critical partner to the Navy in delivering the diverse array of offensive, defensive, and digital capabilities needed for Distributed Maritime Operations. In July, VTG announced its selection to integrate the ODIN directed energy laser weapon system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Earlier this year, VTG announced that it had started work on a prime contract to support the Naval Digital Integration Support Cell in accelerating naval digital transformation.

"VTG is excited to add hypersonics to our growing portfolio of engineering expertise," said Sunil Ramchand, VTG chief growth officer. "We're looking forward to supporting the CPS program and doing what we do best: leveraging top engineering and technical talent to rapidly deliver transformative capabilities and technologies to the Fleet."

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements.

