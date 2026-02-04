VTGN INVESTOR ALERT -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP ANNOUNCES CLASS ACTION OVER ALLEGED MISLEADING STATEMENTS ABOUT CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRESS

VTGN INVESTOR ALERT — March 16, 2026 DEADLINE

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) of a pending securities class action and the upcoming lead plaintiff deadline.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2026

Class Period: April 1, 2024 through December 16, 2025

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

WHAT THE COMPLAINT ALLEGES WAS SAID

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, management made statements to investors that created an overwhelmingly positive impression about the Company's clinical trial program for its lead drug candidate. The Company allegedly represented that:

Management repeatedly emphasized that the Phase 3 trial design incorporated "notable enhancements" and "operational changes" intended to optimize quality enrollment and limit variability. The Company allegedly described improvements to site training, enhanced surveillance, and more stringent subject eligibility requirements.

Statements attributed to management suggested that the positive results from a prior Phase 3 trial, combined with these operational improvements, positioned the subsequent study as effectively a confirmatory trial with a strong likelihood of success.

WHAT WAS ALLEGEDLY OMITTED

The complaint alleges that while making these positive statements, the defendants failed to disclose material risks inherent in the clinical trial design. Specifically, the Company allegedly knew from its own prior experience and published clinical research that public speaking challenge endpoints often exhibit elevated placebo responses, site variability, and measurement noise.

According to the complaint, the defendants continued to tout modifications to the trial and present the study as likely to succeed while allegedly concealing these known risks from investors.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Speak with an attorney about your options or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP