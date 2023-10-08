VTOMAN Launches New Solar Panels and is Offering October Prime Day Sale on Amazon

News provided by

Vtoman

08 Oct, 2023, 05:26 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increasing global demand for sustainable energy, VTOMAN has recently launched their VS series portable solar panels. This series of solar panels has been successfully launched on Amazon US and VTOMAN is planning to offer the best discounts for Prime Big Deal Days, providing consumers with a more environmentally friendly and efficient energy solution.

Up to $300 Off Prime Big Deal Days

Continue Reading

The October Prime Day deals for Vtoman will begin on Oct. 10th. Buyers can head over to the Vtoman Amazon page to see all of the best deals starting on the 10th - scoring up to $300 off select solar panel products.

Vtoman VS110 Portable Solar Panel, a bestseller with entry level power of 110 watts, upgraded 23% conversion rate, more compatibility, and grab-and-go use flexibility.

Vtoman VS220 Portable Solar Panel, another bestseller with decent output power of 220W, upgraded 23% conversion rate, more compatibility, and higher waterproof rating.

Vtoman VS400 Portable Solar Panel, comes with huge output power of 400W,  upgraded 23% conversion rate, higher output voltage of 40V, and IP67 waterproof rating.

Additionally, more discounts from VTOMAN can be purchased through the Vtoman Amazon Store and Vtoman website.

23% High Energy Conversion Rate

It adopt the latest technology materials, which generate energy more efficiently from sunlight, with a conversion efficiency of up to 23% higher than other traditional battery panels.

Wide Compatibility With MC4/Anderson/XT60/DC5521

VTOMAN VS series solar panels have 4 kinds of interfaces, including MC4, Anderson, XT60 and DC5521 connectors. In addition to being compatible with VTOMAN portable power stations, they are also compatible with most power stations on the market.

Foldable And Portable

The VS series solar panels can be folded into a smaller size for easy carrying, providing greater flexibility for outdoor and off-grid use. They also have an IP67 waterproof rating, which can prevent the panels from water splashing.

About VTOMAN

VTOMAN is a globally reliable developer of lithium battery applications, with products covering outdoor portable energy storage power supplies and electric power tools. By focusing primarily on portable power, VTOMAN is creating new off-grid lifestyles that are safer, more practical, and more environmentally friendly. Vtoman offers a 2-Year warranty on all Vtoman products. If any questions during use, just feel free to contact Vtoman customer service.

CONTACT: [email protected] 

SOURCE Vtoman

Also from this source

VTOMAN, PIONERA EN SOLUCIONES DE ENERGÍA PORTÁTIL, INGRESÓ AL MERCADO MEXICANO AHORA

VTOMAN, PIONERA EN SOLUCIONES DE ENERGÍA PORTÁTIL, INGRESÓ AL MERCADO MEXICANO AHORA

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 28 de septiembre de 2023 /PRNewswire/-- VTOMAN anunció oficialmente el diseño del mercado mexicano de comercio electrónico en...
El próximo lanzamiento de VTOMAN FlashSpeed Pro 3000 Home Backup Battery Generator en Kickstarter

El próximo lanzamiento de VTOMAN FlashSpeed Pro 3000 Home Backup Battery Generator en Kickstarter

Vtoman, el proveedor líder de energía portátil y soluciones de energía renovable, se complace en anunciar el próximo lanzamiento de su nuevo...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Retail

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.