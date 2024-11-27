VTOMAN Powers Up This Winter: Black Friday Super Sale - Energy Prices Cut to $0.43/Wh

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTOMAN, a trailblazer in portable power solutions, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday Super Sale, starting November 17th. With discounts of up to 43% on a wide range of innovative portable power stations, VTOMAN delivers exceptional value and performance to empower your off-grid adventures and on-the-go lifestyle.

Unbeatable Deals on Cutting-Edge Power Solutions

VTOMAN Jump 600X (45% Off):

Compact yet powerful, this portable station offers 299Wh capacity, 600W rated power (1200W surge), and safe LiFePO4 batteries. With versatile output options and a built-in 12V car jump-start feature, it's the perfect travel companion for any adventure. (Check it on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4i7v8tF)

VTOMAN FlashSpeed 300 (41% Off):

Redefining portability, the FlashSpeed 300 combines compact design with powerful performance. Weighing just 7.4 lbs. Featuring bi-directional Type-C 100W fast charging(In/Out), it supports rapid power delivery for laptops, smartphones. Its 3,000+ charge cycle lifespan ensures years of reliable use, making it an essential companion for travel, outdoor adventures, or emergency preparedness. (Check it on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4g6npKu)

Eco-Friendly Bundles:

VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 + VS400 (29% Off):

Designed for eco-conscious adventurers, the FlashSpeed 1500 + VS400 bundle combines the ultra-efficient FlashSpeed 1500 with a durable, weather-resistant 400W solar panel. Together, they provide seamless off-grid energy, with a maximum input of 1500W, ensuring reliable power wherever your adventures take you. (Check it on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3Z9P8TI)

FS1000+VS200 (43% Off):

Combining powerful performance and flexible charging options with VS200 solar panel, it's perfect for any situation. Fast charging lets you reach 80% in 1 hour and 100% in 70 minutes. UPS function provides All-Night Assurance, ensuring your CPAP machines and aquariums continue to operate smoothly through the night. (Check it on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4i4GNcM)

JP1500X+VS110 (28% Off):

Combines the powerful JUMP 1500X with portable 110W solar panel, providing 1500W constant power (3000W surge) to run 80% of your devices. The solar panel charges the power station in 8-9 hours with 23% efficiency, making it perfect for off-grid adventures or emergencies. The power station is easy to carry, and the IP68 waterproof, foldable solar panel is built for outdoor use. (Check it on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3ZmXHvL)

JP1500X+Expansion Battery+VS200(39% Off):

The bundle offers 2376Wh capacity with an included expansion battery. The 200W solar panel charges the power station in 9 hours with IP67 waterproof, perfect for outdoor use. The system features multiple ports for simultaneous charging and portable and ready for any adventure. Enjoy reliable power with a 24-month warranty. (Check it on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3Z4yNjq)

Why Choose VTOMAN?

VTOMAN's products are built with state-of-the-art LiFePO4 batteries, offering durability, safety, and reliability. With advanced energy management systems and a commitment to innovation, VTOMAN empowers customers to embrace sustainable energy solutions, whether at home or on the move.

About VTOMAN:

VTOMAN is a global leader in lithium-ion battery applications, specializing in portable energy storage and automotive power tools. Dedicated to its mission of "Mastering New Energy Your Way", VTOMAN continues to redefine what's possible in the realm of portable energy solutions for outdoor enthusiasts and eco-conscious users worldwide.

