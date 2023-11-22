VTOMAN Unleashes Power This Winter: Black Friday Super Sale - Energy Prices Slashed to $0.43/Wh

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black Friday fever engulfs the nation, power station trailblazer VTOMAN sparks excitement with an electrifying discount event starting Friday, November 17th. Experience unprecedented savings on a comprehensive range of portable power stations designed to fuel your mobile lifestyle.

VTOMAN's Black Friday Power Extravaganza

Power on the Move

  • Portable Powerhouse: VTOMAN Jump 600X (34% off): A compact marvel with a robust 299Wh capacity, 600W rated power (Surge 1200W), safe LiFePO4 batteries, and varied output solutions. This 12V car jump starter is your perfect on-the-go companion.
  • Mighty Multitasker: VTOMAN Jump 1000 (40% off): A crowd-pleaser boasting a hefty 1408Wh capacity, 1000W rated power (Surge 2000W), safe LiFePO4 batteries, and advanced LIFEBMS safety features. This versatile powerhouse offers expandable capacity and 12V car jump-start proficiency.
  • Trusty Companion: VTOMAN Jump 1500X (38% off): Reliable and robust, offering an impressive 828Wh capacity, potent 1500W rated power (Surge 3000W), safe LiFePO4 batteries, and enhanced LIFEBMS safety features. Known for its portability, convenient recharging, and 12V car jump-start capabilities.
  • Speedy Power: VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 (42% off): Say goodbye to waiting, as this game-changer is packed with cutting-edge bidirectional inverter technology for a fast charge from 0% to 100% in just an hour with a 1500W AC input.

Power From the Sun

  • Sun Catcher: VTOMAN VS220 Solar Panel (30% off): A 19V solar panel compatible with the Jump series power stations with an energy conversion efficiency of up to 23%. It's your durable, easy-to-setup power source.
  • Solar Powerhouse: VTOMAN VS400 Solar Panel (36% off): A versatile 40V solar panel designed for the FlashSpeed 1500 power station, offering an energy conversion efficiency of up to 23%. Quick to set up and weather-resistant.

Bundle Bonanza

  • The Eco Warrior: VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500+VS400 (38% off): Ideal for off-grid adventurers or eco-conscious users, this bundle allows for an efficient charging experience with a 400W solar panel, offering a maximum input power of 2100W.

About VTOMAN

A world leader in lithium-ion battery applications, VTOMAN offers portable energy storage solutions and automotive power tools for outdoor enthusiasts. Committed to "Make Your Life Easier," VTOMAN continually pushes the envelope in the realm of lithium-ion battery applications.

Stay updated with VTOMAN on Facebook and our website.

Contact Information

For any inquiries, please feel free to reach out via email: [email protected]

SOURCE Vtoman

