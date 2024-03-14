VTOMAN Unveils Flashspeed 1000: The Ultimate Portable Power Station for Modern Adventurers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTOMAN, a global leader in innovative power solutions, proudly announces the release of its latest breakthrough product: the VTOMAN Flashspeed 1000 Portable Power Station. Engineered to redefine portable power, the Flashspeed 1000 sets a new standard for performance, safety, and versatility, captivating users across diverse landscapes.

The Flashspeed 1000 Portable Power Station is designed to address the modern consumer's need for reliable power solutions in any environment. Boasting a robust battery capacity of 828Wh and ultra-fast 700W AC charging capability, this portable powerhouse ensures that users can charge up to 12 devices simultaneously with ease, always keeping them connected and ready for action.

"At VTOMAN, we are committed to empowering our customers' journeys with effortless, secure, and sustainable power solutions," said Martin, Marketing Product Manager of VTOMAN. "With the Flashspeed 1000, we have raised the bar for portable power stations, delivering unmatched performance and reliability to meet the diverse needs of our users."

Ultra-Fast 700W AC Charging: Charge in a flash with FlashSpeed 1000's impressive Ultra-Fast 700W AC Charging. Power up your devices swiftly and efficiently, staying connected and ready for action.

LiFePO4 (LFP) Battery: Equipped with advanced LIFEBMS, our LiFePO4 battery guarantees top-tier safety. Enjoy over 3,000 full life cycles while retaining 80% of its original capacity, ensuring long-lasting and secure performance.

3 Ways to Recharge: Choose from Ultra-Fast 700W AC input, 12-20V, 200W DC input, or 10-50V, 300W Anderson input for solar charging, providing versatility and convenience in charging options.

UPS Function (Uninterruptible Power Supply): With less than 20ms switchover time, rest assured your devices remain powered during blackouts, ensuring uninterrupted workflow.

Support 12 Devices Simultaneously: With comprehensive output ports including 3 110V/1000W AC Outlets, 2 Regulated 12V/10A DC5521 Outputs, 1 Regulated 12V/10A Car Port, 4 USB-A Outputs, and 2*TYPE-C PD100W Outputs, charge up to 12 devices simultaneously with support for Pass-Through Charging.

V-Beyond Technology: Incorporating innovative V-Beyond technology, FlashSpeed 1000 can power devices with a rated power of up to 2000 watts, making it ideal for a wide range of resistive loads, elevating your product usage to new heights.

Expandable Capacity: Seamlessly extend to 2376Wh by incorporating the VTOMAN 1548Wh Extra Battery (available separately), catering to your professional requirements with increased power capacity.

SuperSafe LIFEBMS Protection: Benefit from 10 protective features including Over-Charge, Over-Current, Short-Circuit, Over-Discharge, Smart-Al, High-Temperature, Spark-Proof, Over-Voltage, Reverse-Polarity, and Reverse-Charge Protection, ensuring the utmost safety for you and your devices.

Jump Starter Function: Transform into a vehicle jump starter with a pair of jump start clamps (sold separately), adding versatility to your power solution.

To learn more about VTOMAN Flashspeed 1000, please visit https://bit.ly/vtomanflashspeed1000

About VTOMAN

VTOMAN is a global leader in delivering versatile power sources optimized for vehicular use and outdoor adventures. The company was founded in 2011 by a team of engineers and scientists looking to provide solutions that simplify and enhance people's lives, and evolved into a brand that produces state-of-the-art power stations, solar panel and power tools that are practical and sustainable, forging a path for a greener world. Delivering on its goal, "Empowering Your Journey: Effortless, Secure, Sustainable," We're constantly expanding our innovations, from off-grid households to disaster relief power stations, all while upholding our core values of safety, convenience, and environmental stewardship. Today , VTOMAN's presence spans multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan.

Official website: https://bit.ly/Vtoman

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vtoman