Vu Technologies and Moffitt Cancer Center Harness NVIDIA DGX Spark to Revolutionize Real-Time 3D Tumor Visualization

TAMPA, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vu Technologies, an AI-powered creative technology company, today introduced a new model for enterprise data visualization—replacing traditional rendering with an inference-driven semantic media server on the NVIDIA DGX Spark. Rather than relying on traditional image rendering pipelines, Vu is using a proprietary method on the DGX Spark to enable procedurally generated visuals faster than real-time.

See how Vū is redefining real-time visualization through AI-native rendering on the NVIDIA DGX Spark. Speed Speed

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in the market, where customers are demanding faster, more intelligent visual interfaces that are both human-centric and real-time responsive," said Vu CEO, Tim Moore. "We've developed our technology on the NVIDIA DGX Spark because it allows our enterprise clients to work faster on the edge and more securely than ever before".

As part of these evolving workflows, Vu has developed a custom 3D microscopy visualizer for Moffitt Cancer Center. This will help researchers analyze high-resolution three-dimensional microscopy measurements of patient-derived microtumors in the pursuit of new cures.

The collaboration between Vu and Moffitt began in early 2026 and represents the efforts to combine advanced AI-driven visualization, real-time rendering and high-resolution biomedical imaging in this way.

By leveraging AI inference locally and Vu's proprietary vu.ai shader library, the company is able to create content at the speed of thought. The tumor cell visualizer is currently in use by researchers. Vu plans to host similar tools like their enterprise data visualization tool, Vu Intelligence, on the NVIDIA DGX Spark in the near future to further enhance its on-premises capabilities.

"AI-driven visualization platforms are transforming how researchers interact with biomedical data," said Greg Sawyer, Ph.D., chair of the Bioengineering Department at Moffitt. "Technologies like this have the potential to make complex tumor imaging more interactive, accessible and actionable. Our goal is to broadly share these capabilities with the research community to help accelerate discovery and enable scientists to gain deeper insights from their data, ultimately advancing research that could benefit patients."

This shift allows organizations to create and deploy procedural visuals more efficiently while meeting growing demand across channels. Key benefits include:

Scalable personalization and data visualization

Secure and localized infrastructure

Reduced operational overhead

Consistent, high-quality output

By combining NVIDIA AI infrastructure with Vu's creative technology platform, this work sets a new standard for AI-powered visualization. Learn more about Vu at vu.ai.

About Vu Technologies

Vu Technologies is an AI-powered creative technology company that enables brands to produce, personalize, and scale content at the speed of thought.

SOURCE Vū Technologies