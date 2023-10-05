VULCAN ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

News provided by

Vulcan Materials Company

05 Oct, 2023, 16:38 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET). Financial results will be released before the NYSE market opens.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at www.vulcanmaterials.com. To participate by phone, call 800-343-4849 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 203-518-9814. The conference ID is 4363477.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the call at the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company Announces Senior Leadership Changes

VULCAN REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

