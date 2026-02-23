VULCAN TO WEBCAST 2026 INVESTOR DAY

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced that it will webcast its Investor Day event on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be led by Ronnie Pruitt, Vulcan's Chief Executive Officer, and will include presentations from other members of the Company's management team.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to join the virtual event by registering in advance at Vulcan's 2026 Investor Day. The event will be recorded and available for replay approximately two hours after its conclusion on the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, visit www.vulcanmaterials.com.

