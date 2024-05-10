VULCAN DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

News provided by

Vulcan Materials Company

May 10, 2024, 16:30 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 7, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024. 

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

