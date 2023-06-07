Vulcan Materials Company Recognized For Financial and Operational Excellence

News provided by

Vulcan Materials Company

07 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Vulcan ranked by U.S. News among Best Companies to Work For; Fortune 500 includes company on annual list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company this week was named as one of the top 200 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News and World Report. The company was also included in the 2023 Fortune 500 list of U.S. companies.

"At Vulcan Materials Company we are committed to operating The Vulcan Way – doing the right thing, the right way, at the right time," said Vulcan Materials Company Chairman and CEO, Tom Hill. "These recognitions are a credit to our employees who work each day to deliver value to our customers, communities, and shareholders."

Continue Reading

The factors considered as part of the U.S. News review include: quality of pay and benefits; work/life balance and flexibility; job and company stability; physical and psychological comfort; belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

The Fortune 500 ranking methodology includes: revenues; profits; balance sheet; employees; earnings per share; total return to investors; medians; and credits.

To read more about Vulcan Materials Company from U.S. News, please visit: https://money.usnews.com/careers/companies/best-983918

To learn more about the company's Fortune 500 ranking, please visit: https://fortune.com/company/vulcan-materials/fortune500/

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

Also from this source

VULCAN DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

VULCAN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.