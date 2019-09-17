Vulcan Materials Hosts Aggregates Day 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, is today hosting its Aggregates Day event in Tampa, Florida, to provide an update on the Company's strategy, financial outlook and performance.

Key speakers from Vulcan's management team will include:

Tom Hill – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Suzanne Wood – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

David Clement – Senior Vice President

Jason Teter – President, Southeast Division

Brock Lodge – President, Western Division

Bert O'Neal – Vice President, Logistics and Commercial Excellence

The Aggregates Day event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and end at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET. Presentation slides and audio from the event will be provided through a live webcast via the Company's website, www.vulcanmaterials.com. Presentation materials and the webcast replay will be available online after the event as well.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

