Vulcan Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our best-in-class aggregates business, along with the efforts and dedication of our employees, allowed us to overcome COVID-19 related disruptions in 2020. Most impressive, we delivered year-over-year gains in aggregates unit profitability throughout each quarter in 2020. Our ability to leverage Vulcan's four strategic disciplines enabled us to expand unit margins, deliver improved cash flows, and increase returns on invested capital. Our team's hard work along with Vulcan's leading market positions and strong financial footing will enable us to capitalize on an improving demand outlook in 2021."

Net earnings were $115 million in the fourth quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA was $311 million. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA increased 4 percent despite a 1 percent decline in total revenues. Effective cost management throughout the organization and aggregates price growth helped drive margin expansion.

Full year revenues were $4.86 billion, 1 percent lower than the prior year, while gross profit margins expanded across each segment driving an improvement of 150 basis points in the Company's EBITDA margin. Net earnings were $584 million, and Adjusted EBITDA was a record $1.324 billion.

Mr. Hill continued, "Construction employment gains in key markets are a positive signal that activity levels are recovering across our footprint, as compelling fundamentals in residential construction support growing demand in 2021. Shipments into private nonresidential continue to benefit from growth in heavy industrial projects such as data centers and warehouses, while construction starts in other categories remain below the prior year. Recent improvements in highway lettings and contract awards indicate growing confidence and visibility fueling advancement of planned projects, particularly in the second half of 2021. The pricing environment remains positive, and we continue to execute at a high level, positioning us well for 2021. We expect our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA will range between $1.340 billion to $1.440 billion."



Highlights as of December 31, 2020 include:



Fourth Quarter

Full Year Amounts in millions, except per unit data 2020 2019

2020 2019 Total revenues $ 1,175.1 $ 1,186.2

$ 4,856.8 $ 4,929.1 Gross profit $ 302.7 $ 293.1

$ 1,281.5 $ 1,255.9 Aggregates segment









Segment sales $ 956.5 $ 960.2

$ 3,944.3 $ 3,990.3 Freight-adjusted revenues $ 737.3 $ 720.6

$ 3,007.6 $ 3,014.2 Gross profit $ 276.0 $ 274.5

$ 1,159.2 $ 1,146.6 Shipments (tons) 51.1 51.6

208.3 215.5 Freight-adjusted sales price per ton $ 14.42 $ 13.96

$ 14.44 $ 13.99 Gross profit per ton $ 5.40 $ 5.32

$ 5.57 $ 5.32 Asphalt, Concrete & Calcium segment gross profit $ 26.7 $ 18.6

$ 122.3 $ 109.3 Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) $ 98.6 $ 95.8

$ 359.8 $ 370.5 SAG as % of Total revenues 8.4% 8.1%

7.4% 7.5% Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes $ 141.2 $ 166.0

$ 743.8 $ 757.7 Net earnings $ 114.5 $ 141.1

$ 584.5 $ 617.7 Adjusted EBIT $ 210.3 $ 202.8

$ 926.7 $ 895.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 311.2 $ 298.5

$ 1,323.5 $ 1,270.0 Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.87 $ 1.07

$ 4.41 $ 4.67 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.07 $ 1.08

$ 4.68 $ 4.70

Reported earnings from continuing operations for the year were $588 million, or $4.41 per diluted share. Comparing adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $4.68 per diluted share in 2020 to $4.70 per diluted share in 2019, the prior year benefited from a lower tax rate due to certain tax benefits and credits that were higher than in 2020. The effect of the resulting higher tax rate in 2020 was $0.18 per diluted share.

Segment Results

Aggregates

Fourth quarter gross profit increased to $276 million due to growth in pricing and effective cost control, despite a 1 percent decline in shipments. Gains in unit profitability were widespread and marked the fourth consecutive quarter of growth in gross profit per ton. For the full year, gross profit per ton increased 5 percent, despite 3 percent lower volumes. This growth marks the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in the Company's trailing-twelve-month unit profitability.

The pricing environment continues to be positive across the Company's footprint. On a mix-adjusted basis, all of the Company's markets reported full year price growth. For the year, mix-adjusted pricing increased 3.1 percent (reported freight-adjusted sales price increased 3.2 percent) despite a 3 percent decline in shipments. For the quarter, mix-adjusted sales price increased 1.8 percent, and reported freight-adjusted pricing increased 3.3 percent.

Fourth quarter operating efficiencies and lower diesel fuel costs helped to mitigate increased spending to remove overburden ahead of future shipments and the timing of repair costs. The Aggregates segment earnings impact from lower diesel fuel cost was $8 million in the quarter. For the full year, freight-adjusted unit cost of sales increased 2 percent and 1 percent on a cash basis. Flexible operating plans, disciplined cost control, and lower diesel fuel costs mitigated the impact of operational disruptions caused by the pandemic during the year.

Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium

Fourth quarter gross profit increased sharply in each segment. Asphalt segment gross profit increased 53 percent to $17 million in the fourth quarter. The year-over-year improvement was driven by higher material margins (sales price less unit cost of raw materials). Segment earnings benefited from price discipline and effective cost containment, including lower liquid asphalt costs. Shipments in the current year's quarter were lower than the prior year, as prior year shipments included certain large projects in the Arizona and Tennessee markets.

Fourth quarter concrete segment gross profit increased 28 percent to $9 million as a result of higher material margins. Shipments decreased 12 percent versus the prior year, and average selling prices increased 2 percent compared to the prior year. Fourth quarter shipments were impacted by the lingering effects of cement supply shortages in Northern California.

Calcium segment gross profit was $1.2 million versus $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Full year segment earnings increased 12 percent collectively, driven by strong year-over-year improvement in asphalt. Each segment reported year-over-year margin expansion on lower revenues.

Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) and Other Nonoperating Expense

SAG expense was $99 million in the quarter and $360 million for the full year. As a percentage of total revenues, SAG expense was 7.4 percent in 2020. The Company remains focused on further leveraging its overhead cost structure.

Other nonoperating expense was $21 million, compared to income of $3 million in the prior year quarter. This year-over-year change resulted from a non-cash pension settlement charge of $23 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, recorded in the fourth quarter in connection with a voluntary lump sum distribution of benefits to certain fully vested plan participants. This action will benefit future expense and funding requirements.

Financial Position, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were $132 million and $361 million for the full year, most of which was directed toward core operating and maintenance projects. During the fourth quarter, the Company restarted planned growth projects that were put on hold in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic. In 2021, the Company expects to spend between $450 and $475 million on capital expenditures, including growth projects. The Company will continue to review its plans and will adjust as needed, while being thoughtful about preserving liquidity.

In 2020, the Company returned $180 million to shareholders through dividends, a 10 percent increase versus the prior year. For the year, the Company repurchased $26 million in common stock.

At year end, total debt to trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 2.5 times or 1.6 times on a net debt basis reflecting $1.2 billion of cash on hand. Approximately $500 million will be used to pay off certain debt maturities due in March 2021. The Company's weighted-average debt maturity was 13 years, and the effective weighted-average interest rate was 4.1 percent.

Return on invested capital increased 40 basis points from the prior year to 14.3 percent. Operating cash flows were $1.1 billion, up 9 percent versus the previous year. Solid operating earnings growth coupled with disciplined capital management led to these results.

Outlook

Regarding the Company's outlook, Mr. Hill stated, "We are encouraged by the continued strength in residential construction activity, particularly single-family housing. Our expectation is also supported by the recent improvement in highway awards and construction employment trends in key markets. Data centers, distribution centers, and warehouses, which now comprise the largest share of new private nonresidential project awards, will continue to underpin demand in this end market. We believe these leading indicators, along with sustaining a positive pricing environment, can be a catalyst for further recovery in construction activity during 2021."

Management expectations for 2021 include:

Aggregates shipments down 2 percent to up 2 percent versus 2020

Year-over-year aggregates freight-adjusted price increase of 2 to 4 percent

Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium gross profit up mid-to-high single digits

SAG expenses of $365 to $375 million

to Interest expense of approximately $130 million

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense of approximately $400 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 21 percent

Earnings from continuing operations of $4.80 to $5.40 per diluted share

to per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA of $1.340 to $1.440 billion

to No major changes in COVID shelter-in-place restrictions

Mr. Hill concluded, "As we saw in 2020, demand for our products can be subject to market fluctuations outside of our control. That said, we remained focused on the factors within our control, including our pricing and cost actions, both of which contributed to further improvement in our industry-leading unit margins in 2020. We will carry that determination through 2021 and beyond. Our operating plans are underpinned by our four strategic disciplines (Commercial and Operational Excellence, Logistics Innovation and Strategic Sourcing), a healthy balance sheet, strong liquidity, and the engagement of our people."

Conference Call

Table A Vulcan Materials Company















and Subsidiary Companies



























(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Earnings



December 31



December 31 (Condensed and unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Total revenues

$1,175,120

$1,186,152

$4,856,826

$4,929,103 Cost of revenues

872,379

893,071

3,575,345

3,673,202 Gross profit

302,741

293,081

1,281,481

1,255,901 Selling, administrative and general expenses

98,627

95,801

359,772

370,548 Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment















and businesses

1,681

12,770

3,997

23,752 Other operating expense, net

(9,366)

(16,474)

(29,975)

(31,647) Operating earnings

196,429

193,576

895,731

877,458 Other nonoperating income (expense), net

(21,357)

3,289

(17,540)

9,243 Interest expense, net

33,884

30,835

134,393

129,000 Earnings from continuing operations















before income taxes

141,188

166,030

743,798

757,701 Income tax expense

25,273

23,434

155,803

135,198 Earnings from continuing operations

115,915

142,596

587,995

622,503 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,397)

(1,504)

(3,515)

(4,841) Net earnings

$114,518

$141,092

$584,480

$617,662





















Basic earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$0.87

$1.08

$4.44

$4.71 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

($0.01)

($0.03)

($0.04) Net earnings

$0.86

$1.07

$4.41

$4.67





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$0.87

$1.07

$4.41

$4.67 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

($0.01)

($0.02)

($0.04) Net earnings

$0.86

$1.06

$4.39

$4.63





















Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

132,619

132,467

132,578

132,300 Assuming dilution

133,367

133,467

133,245

133,385 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

$100,894

$95,671

$396,806

$374,596 Effective tax rate from continuing operations

17.9%

14.1%

20.9%

17.8%















Table B Vulcan Materials Company









and Subsidiary Companies























(in thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31



December 31 (Condensed and unaudited)

2020



2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$1,197,068



$271,589 Restricted cash

945



2,917 Accounts and notes receivable









Accounts and notes receivable, gross

558,848



573,241 Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,551)



(3,125) Accounts and notes receivable, net

556,297



570,116 Inventories









Finished products

378,389



391,666 Raw materials

33,780



31,318 Products in process

4,555



5,604 Operating supplies and other

31,861



29,720 Inventories

448,585



458,308 Other current assets

74,270



76,396 Total current assets

2,277,165



1,379,326 Investments and long-term receivables

34,301



60,709 Property, plant & equipment









Property, plant & equipment, cost

9,102,086



8,749,217 Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization

(4,676,087)



(4,433,179) Property, plant & equipment, net

4,425,999



4,316,038 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

423,128



408,189 Goodwill

3,172,112



3,167,061 Other intangible assets, net

1,123,544



1,091,475 Other noncurrent assets

230,656



225,995 Total assets

$11,686,905



$10,648,793 Liabilities









Current maturities of long-term debt

515,435



25 Trade payables and accruals

273,080



265,159 Other current liabilities

259,368



270,379 Total current liabilities

1,047,883



535,563 Long-term debt

2,772,240



2,784,315 Deferred income taxes, net

706,050



633,039 Deferred revenue

174,045



179,880 Operating lease liabilities

399,582



388,042 Other noncurrent liabilities

559,775



506,097 Total liabilities

$5,659,575



$5,026,936 Equity









Common stock, $1 par value

132,516



132,371 Capital in excess of par value

2,802,012



2,791,353 Retained earnings

3,274,107



2,895,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(181,305)



(197,738) Total equity

$6,027,330



$5,621,857 Total liabilities and equity

$11,686,905



$10,648,793















Table C Vulcan Materials Company







and Subsidiary Companies





















(in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



December 31 (Condensed and unaudited)

2020

2019 Operating Activities







Net earnings







$584,480

$617,662 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

396,806

374,596 Noncash operating lease expense

38,272

35,344 Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses

(3,997)

(23,752) Contributions to pension plans

(8,819)

(8,882) Share-based compensation expense

32,991

31,843 Deferred tax expense

62,018

76,011 Changes in assets and liabilities before initial







effects of business acquisitions and dispositions

(39,710)

(147,218) Other, net







8,318

28,518 Net cash provided by operating activities

$1,070,359

$984,122 Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant & equipment

(362,194)

(384,094) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment

11,461

22,661 Proceeds from sale of businesses

968

1,744 Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash

(43,223)

(44,151) Other, net







11,474

(11,997) Net cash used for investing activities

($381,514)

($415,837) Financing Activities







Proceeds from short-term debt

0

366,900 Payment of short-term debt

0

(499,900) Payment of current maturities and long-term debt

(250,025)

(23) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

750,000

0 Debt issuance and exchange costs

(15,394)

0 Settlements of interest rate derivatives

(19,863)

0 Purchases of common stock

(26,132)

(2,602) Dividends paid





(180,216)

(163,973) Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes

(22,144)

(38,522) Other, net







(1,564)

(63) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

$234,662

($338,183) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

923,507

230,102 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

274,506

44,404 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$1,198,013

$274,506























Table D Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments





















(in thousands, except per unit data)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended











December 31



December 31









2020

2019

2020

2019 Total Revenues















Aggregates 1

$956,502

$960,164

$3,944,286

$3,990,275 Asphalt 2

194,665

206,331

792,605

855,821 Concrete

85,362

95,258

383,617

395,627 Calcium



2,451

2,118

7,720

8,191 Segment sales

$1,238,980

$1,263,871

$5,128,228

$5,249,914 Aggregates intersegment sales

(63,860)

(77,719)

(271,402)

(320,811) Total revenues

$1,175,120

$1,186,152

$4,856,826

$4,929,103 Gross Profit















Aggregates

$275,994

$274,516

$1,159,178

$1,146,649 Asphalt



16,987

11,073

75,233

63,023 Concrete

8,562

6,664

44,159

43,151 Calcium







1,198

828

2,911

3,078 Total





$302,741

$293,081

$1,281,481

$1,255,901 Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization







Aggregates

$80,757

$77,787

$321,127

$305,046 Asphalt



8,910

8,856

34,956

35,199 Concrete

3,940

3,958

16,010

13,620 Calcium



43

55

189

232 Other





7,244

5,015

24,524

20,499 Total





$100,894

$95,671

$396,806

$374,596 Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments







Aggregates















Freight-adjusted revenues 3

$737,313

$720,584

$3,007,634

$3,014,157 Aggregates - tons

51,132

51,620

208,295

215,465 Freight-adjusted sales price 4

$14.42

$13.96

$14.44

$13.99























Other Products















Asphalt Mix - tons

2,882

3,041

11,835

12,665 Asphalt Mix - sales price

$57.70

$57.87

$57.97

$57.79























Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards

656

744

2,951

3,104 Ready-mixed concrete - sales price

$128.93

$126.97

$128.93

$126.38























Calcium - tons

88

78

282

294 Calcium - sales price

$27.64

$27.30

$27.32

$27.85

1 Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery

costs that we pass along to our customers, and service revenues related to aggregates. 2 Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business. 3 Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and immaterial

other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. 4 Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments.

Appendix 1 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure. We present

this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is

consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which

are pass-through activities. It also excludes immaterial other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are

derived from our aggregates business. Additionally, we use this metric as the basis for calculating the average sales price of our

aggregates products. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues





























(in thousands, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended











December 31



December 31









2020

2019

2020

2019 Aggregates segment















Segment sales

$956,502

$960,164

$3,944,286

$3,990,275 Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

205,034

225,139

877,003

921,064





Other revenues

14,155

14,441

59,649

55,054 Freight-adjusted revenues

$737,313

$720,584

$3,007,634

$3,014,157 Unit shipment - tons

51,132

51,620

208,295

215,465 Freight-adjusted sales price

$14.42

$13.96

$14.44

$13.99





1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote

distribution sites.





Aggregates segment incremental gross profit flow-through rate is not a GAAP measure and represents the year-over-year

change in gross profit divided by the year-over-year change in segment sales excluding freight & delivery (revenues and costs).

We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation

is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery,

which are pass-through activities. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Margin in Accordance with GAAP

























(dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended











December 31



December 31









2020

2019

2020

2019 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$275,994

$274,516

$1,159,178

$1,146,649 Segment sales

$956,502

$960,164

$3,944,286

$3,990,275 Gross profit margin

28.9%

28.6%

29.4%

28.7% Incremental gross profit margin

N/A





N/A





Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Flow-through Rate (Non-GAAP)

























(dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31





December 31









2020

2019

2020

2019 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$275,994

$274,516

$1,159,178

$1,146,649 Segment sales

$956,502

$960,164

$3,944,286

$3,990,275 Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

205,034

225,139

877,003

921,064

Segment sales excluding freight & delivery

$751,468

$735,025

$3,067,283

$3,069,211 Gross profit margin excluding freight & delivery

36.7%

37.3%

37.8%

37.4% Incremental gross profit flow-through rate

9.0%





N/A





1 At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote

distribution sites.

GAAP does not define "Aggregates segment cash gross profit" and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings

measures defined by GAAP. We and the investment community use this metric to assess the operating performance of our

business. Additionally, we present this metric as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do

not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton is computed by dividing

Aggregates segment cash gross profit by tons shipped. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

Aggregates Segment Cash Gross Profit

































(in thousands, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31





December 31









2020

2019

2020

2019 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$275,994

$274,516

$1,159,178

$1,146,649 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

80,757

77,787

321,127

305,046

Aggregates segment cash gross profit

$356,751

$352,303

$1,480,305

$1,451,695 Unit shipments - tons

51,132

51,620

208,295

215,465 Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton

$6.98

$6.82

$7.11

$6.74





Appendix 2 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA) and it should not

be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We use this metric to assess the operating

performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting as we believe that it closely

correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. We adjust

EBITDA for certain items to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period.

Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





































(in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31





December 31









2020

2019

2020

2019 Net earnings

$114,518

$141,092

$584,480

$617,662 Income tax expense

25,273

23,434

155,803

135,198 Interest expense, net

33,884

30,835

134,393

129,000 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

1,397

1,504

3,515

4,841 EBIT





$175,072

$196,865

$878,191

$886,701 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

100,894

95,671

396,806

374,596 EBITDA



$275,966

$292,536

$1,274,997

$1,261,297

Gain on sale of businesses

0

(9,289)

0

(13,353)

Property donation

0

10,847

0

10,847

Charges associated with divested operations

269

3,033

6,935

3,033

Business development 1

9,447

1,345

7,334

1,748

COVID-19 direct incremental costs

2,781

0

10,170

0

Pension settlement charge

22,740

0

22,740

0

Restructuring charges

0

0

1,333

6,457 Adjusted EBITDA

$311,203

$298,472

$1,323,509

$1,270,029

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

(100,894)

(95,671)

(396,806)

(374,596) Adjusted EBIT

$210,309

$202,801

$926,703

$895,433 Adjusted EBITDA margin

26.5%

25.2%

27.3%

25.8%

1 Represents non-routine charges or gains associated with acquisitions including the cost impact of purchase accounting inventory valuations.

Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from

continuing operations to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period.

This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures

defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)









































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December 31





December 31









2020

2019

2020

2019 Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$0.87

$1.07

$4.41

$4.67

Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above

0.20

0.01

0.27

0.03 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$1.07

$1.08

$4.68

$4.70

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics

defined by GAAP. We, the investment community and credit rating agencies use this metric to assess our leverage.

Net debt subtracts cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from total debt. Reconciliation to its nearest GAAP

measure is presented below:

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA



































(in thousands)

















Twelve Months Ended



















December 31

















2020

2019 Debt



















Current maturities of long-term debt









$515,435

$25 Long-term debt









2,772,240

2,784,315 Total debt









$3,287,675

$2,784,340 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









1,198,013

274,506 Net debt











$2,089,662

$2,509,834 Adjusted EBITDA









$1,323,509

$1,270,029 Total debt to Adjusted EBITDA









2.5x

2.2x Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA









1.6x

2.0x

Appendix 3 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

We define "Return on Invested Capital" (ROIC) as Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months divided by average

invested capital (as illustrated below) during the trailing 5-quarters. Our calculation of ROIC is considered a non-GAAP

financial measure because we calculate ROIC using the non-GAAP metric EBITDA. We believe that our ROIC metric is

meaningful because it helps investors assess how effectively we are deploying our assets. Although ROIC is a standard

financial metric, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's ROIC. As a result, the method we use to calculate

our ROIC may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Return on Invested Capital





































(dollars in thousands)





















TTM





















December 31

















2020

2019 Adjusted EBITDA









$1,323,509

$1,270,029 Average invested capital 1

















Property, plant & equipment









$4,373,987

$4,281,342

Goodwill









3,170,092

3,165,685

Other intangible assets









1,104,044

1,084,113

Fixed and intangible assets









$8,648,123

$8,531,140

























Current assets









$1,845,743

$1,224,316

Less: Cash and cash equivalents









698,944

93,528

Less: Current tax









18,545

12,633

Adjusted current assets









1,128,254

1,118,155

























Current liabilities









833,553

599,319

Less: Current maturities of long-term debt









304,989

24

Less: Short-term debt









0

89,700

Adjusted current liabilities









528,564

509,595

Adjusted net working capital









$599,690

$608,560























Average invested capital









$9,247,813

$9,139,700























Return on invested capital









14.3%

13.9%

1 Average invested capital is based on a trailing 5-quarters.

The following reconciliation to the mid-point of the range of 2021 Projected EBITDA excludes adjustments (as noted

in Adjusted EBITDA above) as they are difficult to forecast (timing or amount). Due to the difficulty in forecasting

such adjustments, we are unable to estimate their significance. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not

be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest

GAAP measure is presented below:

2021 Projected EBITDA





































(in millions)





















Mid-point Net earnings













$680 Income tax expense













180 Interest expense, net













130 Discontinued operations, net of tax













0 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization













400 Projected EBITDA













$1,390

