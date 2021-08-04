Vulcan Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights:

Net earnings were $195 million , or $1.46 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Net earnings include $0.10 per diluted share related to financing costs associated with the proposed acquisition of U.S. Concrete and other non-routine charges excluded from Adjusted EBITDA

per diluted share related to financing costs associated with the proposed acquisition of U.S. Concrete and other non-routine charges excluded from Adjusted EBITDA Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $406 million

Aggregates gross profit increased $23 million , or 6 percent, to $374 million

, or 6 percent, to Non-aggregates gross profit declined $21 million to $25 million

to Announced U.S. Concrete acquisition, which is expected to close in the second half of 2021

Reiterate full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance between $1.380 to $1.460 billion (excluding the gain from a land sale completed in the first quarter and the U.S. Concrete acquisition announced June 7, 2021 )

Tom Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our performance in the first half of 2021 has been supported by consistent execution on Vulcan's four strategic disciplines. Our team's efforts have allowed us to expand our aggregates gross profit margin by 150 basis points and increase our cash gross profit per ton by 5 percent. Despite energy inflation and disruptive weather in the second quarter, aggregates gross profit margin improved 40 basis points, and cash gross profit grew by 2 percent to $7.83 per ton. Across our business, energy inflation reduced earnings by $25 million in the quarter, $15 million due to diesel and $10 million due to liquid asphalt. Lower non-aggregates earnings dampened an otherwise strong performance."

Mr. Hill continued, "We expect to carry forward the progress we have made through the first half of 2021 and will continue to diligently navigate the changing macro environment. Recent pricing actions across much of our footprint and a keen focus on improving operating efficiencies will continue to help offset spikes in certain input costs. The flexibility of our operating plans will enable us to maintain a high level of performance during the second half of the year and achieve our full-year 2021 targets. We remain excited and focused on closing the proposed acquisition of U.S. Concrete, which will expand Vulcan's footprint in attractive geographies and accelerate our growth strategy."

Highlights as of June 30, 2021 include:



Second Quarter

Year-to-Date

Trailing-Twelve-Months Amounts in millions, except per unit data 2021 2020

2021 2020

2021 2020 Total revenues $ 1,361.0 $ 1,322.6

$ 2,429.4 $ 2,371.8

$ 4,914.4 $ 4,976.7 Gross profit $ 398.4 $ 396.5

$ 627.6 $ 598.2

$ 1,310.9 $ 1,292.0 Aggregates segment















Segment sales $ 1,125.4 $ 1,070.6

$ 2,020.3 $ 1,938.8

$ 4,025.7 $ 4,032.1 Freight-adjusted revenues $ 874.0 $ 814.7

$ 1,555.1 $ 1,462.7

$ 3,100.0 $ 3,041.9 Gross profit $ 373.8 $ 351.2

$ 597.5 $ 545.3

$ 1,211.4 $ 1,177.0 Shipments (tons) 58.5 56.2

105.0 101.2

212.0 213.8 Freight-adjusted sales price per ton $ 14.93 $ 14.50

$ 14.82 $ 14.45

$ 14.62 $ 14.23 Gross profit per ton $ 6.39 $ 6.25

$ 5.69 $ 5.39

$ 5.71 $ 5.51 Asphalt, Concrete & Calcium segment gross profit $ 24.5 $ 45.4

$ 30.2 $ 52.9

$ 99.5 $ 115.0 Selling, Administrative and General (SAG) $ 100.7 $ 91.2

$ 189.3 $ 177.6

$ 371.4 $ 362.2 SAG as % of Total revenues 7.4% 6.9%

7.8% 7.5%

7.6% 7.3% Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes $ 254.1 $ 272.3

$ 476.4 $ 344.5

$ 875.7 $ 782.1 Net earnings $ 195.3 $ 209.9

$ 356.0 $ 270.2

$ 670.3 $ 627.0 Adjusted EBIT $ 302.9 $ 308.3

$ 446.8 $ 413.9

$ 959.7 $ 927.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 406.0 $ 407.8

$ 650.3 $ 608.8

$ 1,365.0 $ 1,314.2 Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.47 $ 1.58

$ 2.69 $ 2.03

$ 5.07 $ 4.73 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.57 $ 1.60

$ 2.26 $ 2.06

$ 4.90 $ 4.82

Segment Results

Aggregates

Second quarter segment sales increased 5 percent, and gross profit increased 6 percent to $374 million. Gross profit margin increased 40 basis points due to growth in both volume and price as well as effective cost control that helped to offset an estimated $14 million impact of rising diesel prices. Earnings improvement was widespread across the Company's footprint.

Aggregates shipments increased 4 percent from the prior year's second quarter, reflecting improving demand across all end-market segments. The pricing environment continues to be positive across the Company's footprint as demand visibility improves. For the quarter, freight-adjusted pricing increased 3 percent (mix-adjusted pricing increased 2.6 percent). The rate of growth improved sequentially throughout the quarter, reflecting pricing actions taken in many areas. These efforts are expected to help offset cost inflation forecasted for the rest of the year.

Improved operating efficiencies helped offset both the sharp increase in the average unit cost of diesel fuel and the impact of any operational disruptions caused by the wet weather. Freight adjusted unit cost of sales were 3.5 percent higher than the prior year's second quarter but increased less than 1 percent excluding the impact of higher diesel prices.

Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium

Overall, non-aggregates segments gross profit was $21 million lower than the prior year's second quarter. Asphalt segment gross profit was $14 million in the quarter compared to $30 million in the prior year period. The decrease in earnings was primarily driven by the impact of higher liquid asphalt costs (approximately $10 million) and wet weather conditions that delayed project shipments. Asphalt volumes declined 8 percent as volume growth in California and Tennessee was more than offset by lower volumes in Alabama, Arizona and Texas. The average price for liquid asphalt increased 19 percent versus the prior year's second quarter, outpacing the 1 percent increase in the average selling price.

Second quarter Concrete segment gross profit was $10 million compared to $14 million in the prior year. Shipments decreased 7 percent versus the prior year due to the timing of projects in Virginia, while average selling prices increased 3 percent compared to the prior year.

Calcium segment gross profit of $0.7 million was in line with the prior year quarter.

Selling, Administrative and General (SAG)

SAG expense was $101 million in the quarter compared with $91 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher incentive compensation tied to business performance and increased business development activities. On a trailing twelve-month basis, SAG expense was $371 million, or 7.6 percent as a percentage of total revenues.

Financial Position, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

Capital expenditures in the second quarter were $94 million, including $34 million for growth projects. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company restarted planned growth projects that were put on hold in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the pandemic. For the full year 2021, the Company expects to spend between $450 and $475 million on capital expenditures, including growth projects. The Company will continue to review its plans and will adjust as needed.

As of June 30, 2021, total debt to trailing-twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 2.0 times, or 1.3 times on a net debt basis reflecting $968 million of cash on hand. The Company's weighted-average debt maturity was 15 years, and its effective weighted-average interest rate was 4.6 percent.

Interest expense, net of interest income, was $42 million in the second quarter, up from $34 million in the prior year. The increase includes $9 million of cost associated with financing the proposed acquisition of U.S. Concrete announced June 7, 2021.

On a trailing-twelve month basis, return on invested capital was 14.8 percent, 60 basis points higher than the comparable prior year period. The Company remains committed to driving further improvement through solid operating earnings growth coupled with disciplined capital management and a balanced approach to growth.

Outlook

Regarding the Company's expectations for 2021, Mr. Hill said, "We reiterate our full-year Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.380 to $1.460 billion. Our operating performance in the first half of the year was strong, and we remain on track to achieve another year of earnings growth. Our aggregates business is executing well, and we are focused on factors within our control, including pricing and operating disciplines."

Conference Call

Vulcan will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on August 4, 2021. A webcast will be available via the Company's website at www.vulcanmaterials.com. Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 833-962-1439, or 832-900-4623 if outside the U.S., approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. The conference ID is 9979328. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay at the Company's website approximately two hours after the call.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact, including statements about Vulcan's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Generally, these statements relate to future financial performance, results of operations, business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings (including EBITDA and other measures), dividend policy, shipment volumes, pricing, levels of capital expenditures, intended cost reductions and cost savings, anticipated profit improvements and/or planned divestitures and asset sales. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "should," "would," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "can," "may" or similar expressions elsewhere in this document. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to general business conditions, competitive factors, pricing, energy costs, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Vulcan periodically files with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments, and business decisions may vary significantly from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The following risks related to Vulcan's business, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: general economic and business conditions; a pandemic, epidemic or other public health emergency, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; Vulcan's dependence on the construction industry, which is subject to economic cycles; the timing and amount of federal, state and local funding for infrastructure; changes in the level of spending for private residential and private nonresidential construction; changes in Vulcan's effective tax rate; the increasing reliance on information technology infrastructure, including the risks that the infrastructure does not work as intended, experiences technical difficulties or is subjected to cyber-attacks; the impact of the state of the global economy on Vulcan's businesses and financial condition and access to capital markets; the highly competitive nature of the construction industry; the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions, including those relating to climate change, wetlands, greenhouse gas emissions, the definition of minerals, tax policy or international trade; the outcome of pending legal proceedings; pricing of Vulcan's products; weather and other natural phenomena, including the impact of climate change and availability of water; availability and cost of trucks, railcars, barges and ships as well as their licensed operators for transport of Vulcan's materials; energy costs; costs of hydrocarbon-based raw materials; healthcare costs; the amount of long-term debt and interest expense incurred by Vulcan; changes in interest rates; the impact of a discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR); volatility in pension plan asset values and liabilities, which may require cash contributions to the pension plans; the impact of environmental cleanup costs and other liabilities relating to existing and/or divested businesses; Vulcan's ability to secure and permit aggregates reserves in strategically located areas; Vulcan's ability to manage and successfully integrate acquisitions; Vulcan's proposed acquisition of U.S. Concrete, including (1) the risk that U.S. Concrete's business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, (2) the acquisition may not be completed in a timely manner, on the terms proposed, or at all, (3) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed acquisition on Vulcan's business relationships, operating results and business generally, (4) risks related to diverting management's attention from ongoing business operations, and (5) the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the merger agreement or the proposed acquisition; the effect of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations; significant downturn in the construction industry may result in the impairment of goodwill or long-lived assets; changes in technologies, which could disrupt the way Vulcan does business and how Vulcan's products are distributed; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the reports filed by Vulcan with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Vulcan disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this document except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220

Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220























Table A Vulcan Materials Company















and Subsidiary Companies















(in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Earnings





June 30





June 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020





















Total revenues

$1,361,047

$1,322,575

$2,429,391

$2,371,817 Cost of revenues

962,683

926,056

1,801,760

1,773,575 Gross profit

398,364

396,519

627,631

598,242 Selling, administrative and general expenses

100,667

91,205

189,260

177,635 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant & equipment















and businesses

211

(258)

117,376

741 Other operating expense, net

(10,372)

(6,160)

(18,698)

(10,151) Operating earnings

287,536

298,896

537,049

411,197 Other nonoperating income (expense), net

8,223

7,367

14,136

(1,969) Interest expense, net

41,696

33,954

74,814

64,727 Earnings from continuing operations















before income taxes

254,063

272,309

476,371

344,501 Income tax expense

57,283

61,352

117,922

73,546 Earnings from continuing operations

196,780

210,957

358,449

270,955 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,436)

(1,041)

(2,491)

(781) Net earnings

$195,344

$209,916

$355,958

$270,174 Basic earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$1.48

$1.59

$2.70

$2.04 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

($0.01)

($0.02)

$0.00 Net earnings

$1.47

$1.58

$2.68

$2.04





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share















Continuing operations

$1.47

$1.58

$2.69

$2.03 Discontinued operations

($0.01)

$0.00

($0.02)

$0.00 Net earnings

$1.46

$1.58

$2.67

$2.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic

132,781

132,552

132,765

132,560 Assuming dilution

133,507

133,115

133,455

133,154 Effective tax rate from continuing operations

22.5%

22.5%

24.8%

21.3%

















Table B Vulcan Materials Company











and Subsidiary Companies











(in thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30

December 31

June 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2021

2020

2020 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$857,555

$1,197,068

$816,765 Restricted cash

110,851

945

434 Accounts and notes receivable











Accounts and notes receivable, gross

689,591

558,848

699,320 Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,739)

(2,551)

(3,460) Accounts and notes receivable, net

686,852

556,297

695,860 Inventories











Finished products

373,677

378,389

383,483 Raw materials

37,967

33,780

33,178 Products in process

5,099

4,555

5,116 Operating supplies and other

33,900

31,861

29,703 Inventories

450,643

448,585

451,480 Other current assets

94,524

74,270

65,571 Total current assets

2,200,425

2,277,165

2,030,110 Investments and long-term receivables

34,264

34,301

43,849 Property, plant & equipment











Property, plant & equipment, cost

9,094,689

9,102,086

8,921,990 Allowances for depreciation, depletion & amortization

(4,729,456)

(4,676,087)

(4,538,980) Property, plant & equipment, net

4,365,233

4,425,999

4,383,010 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

464,765

423,128

426,618 Goodwill

3,172,112

3,172,112

3,172,112 Other intangible assets, net

1,103,079

1,123,544

1,114,592 Other noncurrent assets

231,149

230,656

228,433 Total assets

$11,571,027

$11,686,905

$11,398,724 Liabilities











Current maturities of long-term debt

15,436

515,435

500,026 Trade payables and accruals

300,109

273,080

278,102 Other current liabilities

283,700

259,368

260,621 Total current liabilities

599,245

1,047,883

1,038,749 Long-term debt

2,769,892

2,772,240

2,785,646 Deferred income taxes, net

748,279

706,050

671,097 Deferred revenue

170,160

174,045

177,534 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

443,128

399,582

405,578 Other noncurrent liabilities

547,210

559,775

555,969 Total liabilities

$5,277,914

$5,659,575

$5,634,573 Equity











Common stock, $1 par value

132,678

132,516

132,446 Capital in excess of par value

2,806,693

2,802,012

2,789,801 Retained earnings

3,531,861

3,274,107

3,049,943 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(178,119)

(181,305)

(208,039) Total equity

$6,293,113

$6,027,330

$5,764,151 Total liabilities and equity

$11,571,027

$11,686,905

$11,398,724















Table C Vulcan Materials Company







and Subsidiary Companies





















(in thousands)













Six Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





June 30 (Condensed and unaudited)

2021

2020 Operating Activities







Net earnings







$355,958

$270,174 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

203,475

194,951 Noncash operating lease expense

20,867

17,977 Net gain on sale of property, plant & equipment and businesses

(117,376)

(741) Contributions to pension plans

(4,097)

(4,409) Share-based compensation expense

17,688

15,220 Deferred tax expense

41,103

36,644 Changes in assets and liabilities before initial







effects of business acquisitions and dispositions

(135,007)

(101,271) Other, net







15,262

(2,954) Net cash provided by operating activities

$397,873

$425,591 Investing Activities







Purchases of property, plant & equipment

(192,234)

(223,147) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment

190,747

3,063 Proceeds from sale of businesses

0

651 Payment for businesses acquired, net of acquired cash

0

(5,668) Other, net







15

5,575 Net cash used for investing activities

($1,472)

($219,526) Financing Activities







Payment of current maturities and long-term debt

(500,013)

(250,012) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

0

750,000 Debt issuance and exchange costs

(13,286)

(10,762) Settlements of interest rate derivatives

0

(19,863) Purchases of common stock

0

(26,132) Dividends paid





(98,173)

(90,128) Share-based compensation, shares withheld for taxes

(12,782)

(15,830) Other, net







(1,754)

(645) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

($626,008)

$336,628 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(229,607)

542,693 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

1,198,013

274,506 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$968,406

$817,199























Table D Segment Financial Data and Unit Shipments







(in thousands, except per unit data)













Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2021

2020

2021

2020 Total Revenues















Aggregates 1

$1,125,367

$1,070,596

$2,020,276

$1,938,822 Asphalt 2

212,577

222,950

359,744

362,739 Concrete

96,201

100,683

177,560

195,448 Calcium



1,960

1,889

4,020

3,915 Segment sales

$1,436,105

$1,396,118

$2,561,600

$2,500,924 Aggregates intersegment sales

(75,058)

(73,543)

(132,209)

(129,107) Total revenues

$1,361,047

$1,322,575

$2,429,391

$2,371,817 Gross Profit















Aggregates

$373,833

$351,162

$597,471

$545,293 Asphalt



13,532

30,464

10,541

28,029 Concrete

10,293

14,227

18,061

23,440 Calcium







706

666

1,558

1,480 Total





$398,364

$396,519

$627,631

$598,242 Depreciation, Depletion, Accretion and Amortization







Aggregates

$84,328

$80,747

$165,136

$157,883 Asphalt



9,060

8,668

18,155

17,402 Concrete

4,026

4,001

7,978

8,083 Calcium



39

48

78

97 Other





5,654

6,006

12,128

11,486 Total





$103,107

$99,470

$203,475

$194,951 Average Unit Sales Price and Unit Shipments







Aggregates















Freight-adjusted revenues 3

$873,971

$814,713

$1,555,126

$1,462,746 Aggregates - tons

58,528

56,195

104,965

101,243 Freight-adjusted sales price 4

$14.93

$14.50

$14.82

$14.45























Other Products















Asphalt Mix - tons

3,134

3,403

5,351

5,460 Asphalt Mix - sales price

$58.14

$57.46

$57.58

$57.86























Ready-mixed concrete - cubic yards

731

786

1,344

1,520 Ready-mixed concrete - sales price

$130.61

$127.35

$131.03

$127.62























Calcium - tons

71

71

145

144 Calcium - sales price

$27.64

$26.55

$27.64

$27.06



1 Includes product sales (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates), as well as freight & delivery

costs that we pass along to our customers, and service revenues related to aggregates. 2 Includes product sales, as well as service revenues from our asphalt construction paving business. 3 Freight-adjusted revenues are Aggregates segment sales excluding freight & delivery revenues and immaterial

other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. 4 Freight-adjusted sales price is calculated as freight-adjusted revenues divided by aggregates unit shipments.



Appendix 1 1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Aggregates segment freight-adjusted revenues is not a Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics defined by GAAP. We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities. It also excludes immaterial other revenues related to services, such as landfill tipping fees, that are derived from our aggregates business. Additionally, we use this metric as the basis for calculating the average sales price of our aggregates products. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



Aggregates Segment Freight-Adjusted Revenues

































(in thousands, except per ton data)













Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2021

2020

2021

2020 Aggregates segment















Segment sales

$1,125,367

$1,070,596

$2,020,276

$1,938,822 Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

234,845

240,880

432,071

446,588





Other revenues

16,551

15,003

33,079

29,488 Freight-adjusted revenues

$873,971

$814,713

$1,555,126

$1,462,746 Unit shipment - tons

58,528

56,195

104,965

101,243 Freight-adjusted sales price

$14.93

$14.50

$14.82

$14.45























1At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote distribution sites.

































Aggregates segment incremental gross profit flow-through rate is not a GAAP measure and represents the year-over-year change in gross profit divided by the year-over-year change in segment sales excluding freight & delivery (revenues and costs). This metric should not be considered as an alternative to metrics defined by GAAP. We present this metric as it is consistent with the basis by which we review our operating results. We believe that this presentation is consistent with our competitors and meaningful to our investors as it excludes revenues associated with freight & delivery, which are pass-through activities. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Margin in Accordance with GAAP





























(dollars in thousands)













Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2021

2020

2021

2020 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$373,833

$351,162

$597,471

$545,293 Segment sales

$1,125,367

$1,070,596

$2,020,276

$1,938,822 Gross profit margin

33.2%

32.8%

29.6%

28.1% Incremental gross profit margin

41.4%





64.1%



























Aggregates Segment Incremental Gross Profit Flow-through Rate (Non-GAAP)





























(dollars in thousands)













Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2021

2020

2021

2020 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$373,833

$351,162

$597,471

$545,293 Segment sales

$1,125,367

$1,070,596

$2,020,276

$1,938,822 Less:

Freight & delivery revenues 1

234,845

240,880

432,071

446,588

Segment sales excluding freight & delivery

$890,522

$829,716

$1,588,205

$1,492,234 Gross profit margin excluding freight & delivery

42.0%

42.3%

37.6%

36.5% Incremental gross profit flow-through rate

37.3%





54.4%



























1At the segment level, freight & delivery revenues include intersegment freight & delivery (which are eliminated at the consolidated level) and freight to remote distribution sites.







































GAAP does not define "Aggregates segment cash gross profit" and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We and the investment community use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business. Additionally, we present this metric as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton is computed by dividing Aggregates segment cash gross profit by tons shipped. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:

Aggregates Segment Cash Gross Profit

































(in thousands, except per ton data)













Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended













June 30





June 30









2021

2020

2021

2020 Aggregates segment















Gross profit

$373,833

$351,162

$597,471

$545,293 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

84,328

80,747

165,136

157,883

Aggregates segment cash gross profit

$458,161

$431,909

$762,607

$703,176 Unit shipments - tons

58,528

56,195

104,965

101,243 Aggregates segment cash gross profit per ton

$7.83

$7.69

$7.27

$6.95































Appendix 2 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

































GAAP does not define "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization" (EBITDA) and it should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. We use this metric to assess the operating performance of our business and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting as we believe that it closely correlates to long-term shareholder value. We do not use this metric as a measure to allocate resources. We adjust EBITDA for certain items to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





















































(in thousands)













Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





TTM













June 30





June 30





June 30









2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net earnings

$195,344

$209,916

$355,958

$270,174

$670,264

$626,979 Income tax expense

57,283

61,352

117,922

73,546

200,179

150,453 Interest expense, net

41,696

33,954

74,814

64,727

144,480

127,758 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

1,436

1,041

2,491

781

5,225

4,637 EBIT





$295,759

$306,263

$551,185

$409,228

$1,020,148

$909,827 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

103,107

99,470

203,475

194,951

405,330

386,870 EBITDA



$398,866

$405,733

$754,660

$604,179

$1,425,478

$1,296,697

Gain on sale of real estate and businesses, net

0

0

(114,695)

0

(114,695)

(9,289)

Property donation

0

0

0

0

0

10,847

Charges associated with divested operations

350

774

686

774

6,847

3,807

Business development 1

5,489

(3,519)

5,875

(2,459)

15,668

(711)

COVID-19 direct incremental costs

1,318

4,361

3,786

5,009

8,947

5,009

Pension settlement charge

0

0

0

0

22,740

0

Restructuring charges

0

465

0

1,333

0

7,790 Adjusted EBITDA

$406,023

$407,814

$650,312

$608,836

$1,364,985

$1,314,150

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

(103,107)

(99,470)

(203,475)

(194,951)

(405,330)

(386,870) Adjusted EBIT

$302,916

$308,344

$446,837

$413,885

$959,655

$927,280 Adjusted EBITDA margin

29.8%

30.8%

26.8%

25.7%

27.8%

26.4% 1Represents non-routine charges or gains associated with acquisitions and dispositions including the cost impact of purchase accounting inventory valuations.





Similar to our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, we present Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations to provide a more consistent comparison of earnings performance from period to period. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations (Adjusted Diluted EPS)





























































Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





TTM













June 30





June 30





June 30









2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$1.47

$1.58

$2.69

$2.03

$5.07

$4.73

Items included in Adjusted EBITDA above

0.05

0.02

(0.58)

0.03

(0.32)

0.09

Alabama NOL carryforward valuation allowance

0.00

0.00

0.10

0.00

0.10

0.00

Acquisition financing interest costs

0.05

0.00

0.05

0.00

0.05

0.00 Adjusted diluted EPS

$1.57

$1.60

$2.26

$2.06

$4.90

$4.82

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to metrics defined by GAAP. We, the investment community and credit rating agencies use this metric to assess our leverage. Net debt subtracts cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from total debt. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA





















































(in thousands)





























June 30

























2021

2020 Debt



























Current maturities of long-term debt

















$15,436

$500,026 Long-term debt

















2,769,892

2,785,646 Total debt

















$2,785,328

$3,285,672 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

















968,406

817,199 Net debt



















$1,816,922

$2,468,473 Trailing-Twelve Months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA

















$1,364,985

$1,314,150 Total debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA

















2.0x

2.5x Net debt to TTM Adjusted EBITDA

















1.3x

1.9x























Appendix 3 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)









The following reconciliation to the mid-point of the range of 2021 Projected EBITDA excludes adjustments (as noted in Adjusted EBITDA above) as they are difficult to forecast (timing or amount). Due to the difficulty in forecasting such adjustments, we are unable to estimate their significance. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



2021 Projected EBITDA





































(in millions)





















Mid-point Net earnings













$670 Income tax expense













205 Interest expense, net of interest income













145 Discontinued operations, net of tax













0 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization













400 Projected EBITDA













$1,420

We define "Return on Invested Capital" (ROIC) as Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing-twelve months divided by average invested capital (as illustrated below) during the trailing 5-quarters. Our calculation of ROIC is considered a non-GAAP financial measure because we calculate ROIC using the non-GAAP metric EBITDA. We believe that our ROIC metric is meaningful because it helps investors assess how effectively we are deploying our assets. Although ROIC is a standard financial metric, numerous methods exist for calculating a company's ROIC. As a result, the method we use to calculate our ROIC may differ from the methods used by other companies. This metric is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to earnings measures defined by GAAP. Reconciliation of this metric to its nearest GAAP measure is presented below:



Return on Invested Capital





































(dollars in thousands)





















TTM





















June 30

















2021

2020 Adjusted EBITDA









$1,364,985

$1,314,150 Average invested capital 1

















Property, plant & equipment, net









$4,376,276

$4,335,633

Goodwill









3,172,113

3,168,072

Other intangible assets









1,112,585

1,087,580

Fixed and intangible assets









$8,660,974

$8,591,285

























Current assets









$2,153,208

$1,453,094

Less: Cash and cash equivalents









991,857

265,920

Less: Current tax









19,167

19,289

Adjusted current assets









1,142,184

1,167,885

























Current liabilities









864,325

649,772

Less: Current maturities of long-term debt









311,154

100,025

Less: Short-term debt









0

27,400

Adjusted current liabilities









553,171

522,347

Adjusted net working capital









$589,013

$645,538























Average invested capital









$9,249,987

$9,236,823























Return on invested capital









14.8%

14.2%























1Average invested capital is based on a trailing 5-quarters.





SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company

Related Links

http://www.vulcanmaterials.com

