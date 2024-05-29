VUZ AND HUNGAMA FORGE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO REVOLUTIONIZE IMMERSIVE STREAMING EXPERIENCE IN ASIA & AFRICA

DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VUZ, the pioneering immersive video platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Hungama, the leading digital entertainment company in Asia. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of digital entertainment and social interaction, aiming to redefine the way users engage with content and each other and reach a combined audience of over 200 Million Users.

The partnership between VUZ and Hungama is poised to achieve several key objectives, with the primary focus on market expansion and enabling access to exclusive events and experiences using the latest immersive technologies.

VUZ ensures a constant stream of exclusive immersive content that engages, entertains, and immerses viewers in experiences like never before. From the glamor of The Oscars and Hollywood Premieres to the dynamic worlds of the NBA, Formula 1, and LaLiga, VUZ platform brings these experiences to life. Additionally, VUZ also features live streams of major regional concerts such as MDLBeast Sound Storm in Riyadh, alongside original content from top-tier creators and celebrities.

Hungama's extensive reach and influence in the Asian and African digital entertainment landscape provide a remarkable opportunity for VUZ to expand its market presence and drive subscriptions and for Hungama to bring the leading immersive technology and streaming capabilities to the Asian and African markets. Leveraging VUZ mega global partnerships and content with LaLiga, NBA, Warner, and many others will bring millions of people to engage from a global population. VUZ aims to seamlessly integrate its platforms into Hungama's existing partnerships with telecommunications companies that are already associated with Hungama. This integration is anticipated to increase reach and growth for VUZ and Hungama while offering users unparalleled access to immersive social experiences.

Through this partnership, VUZ and Hungama will provide amazing new immersive streaming experiences with a diverse array of events across Asia and African dynamic markets, including cultural festivals, music concerts, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the entertainment industry. Empowered by Hungama's support, VUZ can curate compelling local content from these events, forging stronger connections between creators and their audience, thereby enriching the overall user experience.

Speaking about the partnership, Khaled Zaatarah, Founder of VUZ, expressed enthusiasm about the collaborative opportunities ahead, saying: "We are delighted to join forces with Hungama, a trailblazer in the digital entertainment domain. This partnership not only amplifies our reach but also reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled immersive experiences to users across Asia and Africa. Together, we are poised to reshape the landscape of social interaction and content consumption."

Echoing the shared enthusiasm for this promising venture, Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. articulated his vision for the partnership with VUZ, highlighting the transformative impact it is poised to have on the entertainment landscape. He remarked, "We couldn't be more excited about teaming up with VUZ as it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering entertainment experiences to our users. By combining VUZ's immersive technology with Hungama's vast reach & content, we're revolutionizing how people experience entertainment in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Together, we aim to create a seamless, immersive experience that will set a new benchmark in the industry and drive the future of entertainment."

VUZ and Hungama embark on this transformative journey, they remain dedicated to driving innovation, fostering creativity, and enriching the digital experiences of users across Asia and Africa.

