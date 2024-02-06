VUZ REDEFINES ENTERTAINMENT FOR APPLE VISION PRO: THE FUTURE OF IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGY UNFOLDS

News provided by

VUZ

06 Feb, 2024, 09:44 ET

DUBAI, UAE, LOS ANGELES and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VUZ, the leading immersive social app and immersive video platform, announced immediate availability of VUZ on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro.

VUZ bridges the gap between the physical and virtual to offer the largest premium immersive content library in the world.  Boasting more than 20,000 hours of exclusive premium immersive content with over 2 billion views covering entertainment, creators and sports segments, including XR, VR and AR experiences from virtually anywhere in the world.

Continue Reading
VUZ REDEFINES ENTERTAINMENT FOR APPLE VISION PRO: THE FUTURE OF IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGY UNFOLDS
VUZ REDEFINES ENTERTAINMENT FOR APPLE VISION PRO: THE FUTURE OF IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGY UNFOLDS

By seamlessly integrating VUZ's cutting-edge technology with Apple Vision Pro, users can now embark on a groundbreaking journey into a realm of unparalleled immersive realism.

VUZ for Apple Vision Pro is groundbreaking and a major global milestone," said VUZ founder, Khaled Zaatarah.  "We're not just entering a new chapter of immersive technology; we're rewriting the entire narrative and building the future of media and entertainment.  The combination of cutting-edge innovation and immersive content in VUZ for Apple Vision Pro is a seismic shift in how we perceive and engage with entertainment, and will change everything.  We're excited to unveil a new era of immersive experiences that will captivate and redefine the way users interact with digital realms. The possibilities are limitless.

With VUZ for Apple Vision Pro, users can explore virtual realms, attend live events, stand among top celebrities and creators, and engage in social interactions for an unprecedented level of realism and engagement.  The VUZ content library will also allow users to blend into immersive concerts, experience behind-the-scenes content with 360-degree views, and share virtual spaces with friends across the globe.

In addition to this groundbreaking product release, VUZ recently announced a collaboration with LALIGA, the premier Spanish football league and the largest football ecosystem globally. The collaboration is poised to engage football enthusiasts with endless immersive content on the VUZ platform, providing a novel dimension to the LALIGA experience.

In 2022, The VUZ immersive social app won the Tech Company of the Year Award by Tech Entrepreneur Awards and has raised over $30 million since inception backed by investors such as e& Capital, Caruso Ventures, Dubai Future District Fund, SRMG, and many others. The immersive media platform will leverage its partners' infrastructure to expand into countries globally.

About VUZ

www.VUZ.com is a tech company founded in 2017 and one of the fastest growing immersive social platforms in the world. So far, the company has attracted $30M in venture capital. VUZ has reached over 1 billion screen views and has offices in Dubai, Los Angeles, and Riyadh, and counts a team of more than 50 people with specialties in various types of innovation and product development expertise across multiple technology sectors. Won the startup of the year award and won as a finalist in the Webit Founders Games out of 3,500 tech scaelup tech companies including Time Draper as a jury member.

Download the VUZ Mobile App:  https://bit.ly/360VUZ-App-PR
Stay updated with us on VUZ Instagram:  https://bit.ly/VUZ--Instagram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335365/VUZ_APPLE_VISION_PRO.jpg

SOURCE VUZ

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.