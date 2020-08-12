Vuzix Adds Microsoft Intune and MobileIron Mobile Device Management Application Support for its M400 Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced today the support of mobile device management applications Microsoft Intune and MobileIron Core and MobileIron Cloud for use with Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses.

As enterprise customers scale the quantities of their deployed smart glasses, mobile device management (MDM) is an important onboarding process for many of Vuzix' larger customers and in some cases is the final stage prior to broader enterprise rollouts. With the latest MDM support from Microsoft Intune and MobileIron, enterprise customers can efficiently deploy network configurations, certificates, remote install applications, remotely lock or wipe a device, enforce device passcodes and view device inventory details.

The Vuzix M400 can be quickly enrolled into the MobileIron UEM using the Device Admin deployment method (other Android Enrollment modes are not currently supported), to allow end users to pick up the device and instantly see the efficiency increases without needing to go through a configuration/setup phase. The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses have also been added to MobileIron's marketplace, which allows MobileIron enterprise companies interested in smart glasses to connect directly with Vuzix for their go-to-market solution. MobileIron Core is a key component of the MobileIron Platform. It is the administrative console through which administrators can define security and management policies for devices, apps, and content. MobileIron Core also integrates with enterprise IT systems such as LDAP directories, email, content repositories, and network access control systems.

"Security and management of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses devices in the field are very important decision criteria for Fortune 1000 companies that are in the process of qualifying our M400 Smart Glasses for large scale rollouts," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We are pleased to have the support and expertise of some of the largest mobile device management platforms to support our growing enterprise customer install base using Vuzix Smart Glasses."

The Vuzix M400 is now supported by growing number of leading mobile device management software platforms including Microsoft Intine, MobileIron, VMWare Airwatch, SOTI MobiControl and 42Gears Sure MDM. A downloadable whitepaper containing more information about mobile device management to support larger Vuzix smart glasses deployments can be found here on Vuzix' website.

