Vuzix Launches All-in-One Enterprise Solutions Kits Featuring Native Microsoft Teams™ and Zoom™ for Hands-Free Remote Assistance

New turnkey deployment model simplifies smart glasses adoption for frontline teams

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced the launch of Vuzix Solutions, a new portfolio of integrated enterprise smart glasses deployment kits designed to accelerate hands-free productivity for frontline workers. Each ruggedized Solutions Kit combines Vuzix smart glasses with pre-configured, industry-leading software, providing organizations with a streamlined path to deployment and immediate operational impact.

Vuzix Solutions kits are designed to accelerate hands-free productivity for frontline workers.

"While Vuzix smart glasses are highly versatile productivity tools, most enterprise customers begin their deployment paths with a single, high-impact use case," said Dr. Chris Parkinson, President of Enterprise Solutions at Vuzix. "With Vuzix Solutions, we're removing complexity from that initial rollout and creating a fast, predictable path to value. Each kit pairs either our LX1 or M400 smart glasses with a proven frontline application solution, bringing everything needed to deploy, optimize, and scale in one turnkey package."

Introducing Remote Assist by Vuzix Solutions

The first offering in the portfolio, Remote Assist by Vuzix Solutions, delivers native Microsoft Teams and Zoom support purpose-built for Vuzix smart glasses.

Traditional video collaboration platforms were designed for smartphones, tablets, and personal computers, often resulting in suboptimal performance and usability when adapted to head-mounted displays. Vuzix has addressed this gap by developing smart glasses–optimized applications that provide intuitive hands-free controls, simplified call management, and a streamlined user experience, while maintaining adherence to Microsoft and Zoom security and compliance standards.

Remote assistance remains one of the most established enterprise use cases for wearable technology, delivering immediate value with minimal training requirements. It is particularly well suited for hands-busy environments such as field service, logistics, manufacturing, and industrial maintenance. For some customers, Remote Assist serves as a complete out-of-the-box solution; for others, it provides a foundational entry point into broader digital transformation initiatives.

Remote Assist by Vuzix Solutions is available today through the Vuzix website and authorized resellers. In the coming months, Vuzix plans to introduce additional workflow-specific kits, with each kit delivering a tailored combination of hardware, software, and workflow optimization aligned to specific enterprise needs.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 475 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

