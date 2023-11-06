Vuzix Advances its Leadership Position in Waveguide Performance with New Vuzix INCOGNITO Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a breakthrough in optical waveguide design and performance for see-through AR smart glasses. Vuzix INCOGNITO technology virtually eliminates the forward eye glow typically associated with waveguide-based smart glasses. It is the first waveguide-based technology in the world to achieve this level of performance. Light leakage out the front surfaces of these AR smart glasses that are found with current industry solutions, including any potential haze and virtual images, virtually disappear with this advancement.

Without Vuzix INCOGNITO. With Vuzix INCOGNITO

Based on Vuzix intellectual property, which now exceeds 325 patents and patents pending focused on displays and waveguides, Vuzix INCOGNITO technology manages internal light reflection and thus minimizes and manages forward light leakage within a waveguide, enhancing low light optical performance and significantly advancing Vuzix' already industry-leading forward light ratio of 1:8. Vuzix INCOGNITO technology thereby improves the contrast of virtual images in the AR glasses and interaction with the external environment. These refinements have been accomplished with no increases in Vuzix' manufacturing cost per waveguide. This new game-changing waveguide functionality will be targeted for introduction into certain of the Company's defense, industrial, enterprise and ultimately broader consumer applications.

"Vuzix INCOGNITO technology makes the tech in a pair of AR smart glasses, or any other waveguide-based head-mounted display, virtually disappear. User privacy is greatly increased as this technology practically eliminates the ability for any other observer to know that you're viewing displayed content on your device," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "While this is a highly desirable feature for consumer use, it represents critical functionality for certain military applications, where forward light in defense situations can quickly compromise the safety of ground troops and military personnel. We look forward to incorporating Vuzix INCOGNITO technology into both our standard and customized waveguide solutions as we concurrently begin to ramp waveguide production at our new high-volume, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Rochester NY area."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 325 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Company's waveguide products and INCOGNITO technologies, improvements they offer and their potential market applications for both Vuzix Smart Glasses and its OEM customers. and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation