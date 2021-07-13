Vuzix and TechSee to Highlight Field Service Solution

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will be hosting a webinar featuring partner TechSee, a leading AR assisted software developer. The July 14th event will deliver a deep dive into TechSee's remote visual assistance solution for field service technicians, hands-free via Vuzix Smart Glasses.

Answering one of the biggest obstacles to effective field service, TechSee allows technicians to economize their visits and improve fix rates through live video and image sharing with a remote expert. The software even enables technicians to troubleshoot issues with an autonomous assistance mode. Using the TechSee Remote Assistance app, which is available on the Vuzix App Store, service technicians can resolve issues with greater confidence, and remote experts can leverage a comprehensive suite of visual tools to ensure the field agent receives clear, actionable direction.

Find out how your field service team can cut costs and improve fix rates on July 14, 2021 at 11am ET/5pm CET. This event will provide an introduction to the technology and demonstrate how you can:

Increase first-time fix rates

Lower downtime

Improve technician engagement

Minimize training time

"Organizations are under pressure to ensure service workers are efficient when dispatched to the field. Our M400 Smart Glasses and TechSee's solution means companies can send less people on field service calls, increase the accuracy of their work, and achieve higher fix rates," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "This technology also opens up opportunities for AI-enhanced computer vision to help diagnose issues and suggest resolutions before ever calling a remote expert."

Interested parties that would like to learn more can register for this webinar via the link below.

Date: July 14, 2021

Start Time: 11am ET/5pm CET

https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/5316251544282/WN_7vEkwqSGRpquL7nxq-nstw

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and opportunities with TechSee, expected cost savings from the solution, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

