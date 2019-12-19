Vuzix Announces Follow-on M400 Smart Glasses Order from Ubimax

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has received its largest single M400 Smart Glasses order to date. Ubimax, a leading provider of enterprise wearable computing solutions, has just placed an order in excess of $550,000 for immediate delivery.

"Ubimax and Vuzix have a rich history going back 5+ years. The new M400 is pushing the boundaries of smart glasses performance for work instructions, vision picking and video streaming across the board. Ubimax is very satisfied with the new M400 from Vuzix and I believe our customers will be happy with the results it will deliver," commented Jan Junker, Chief Commercial Officer of Ubimax.

"We are very proud of our M400 Smart Glasses and its capabilities. We see this new order from Ubimax as a strong validation of the M400 and our efforts to build it. There were certain non-negotiable performance targets and specifications like IP-67 that were set from beginning of the M400 project. The Vuzix team nailed them all with a product that's proudly designed and assembled in Rochester, New York. We look forward to growing this business with Ubimax even more in the future. This is just the beginning," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Ubimax

Ubimax is a leading provider of fully integrated industrial augmented reality (AR) solutions. The solution platform Ubimax Frontline improves manual work processes across industries along the entire value chain on the basis of the latest wearable computing technologies. The solutions are designed to consciously empower the human worker in an increasingly digitized working environment. The Ubimax Frontline solutions have received numerous awards, including the Auggie Award for "Best Enterprise Solution", the MHI Award for "Best IT Innovation" and the Automotive Logistics Award. ABI Research calls Ubimax the world's leading company for industrial wearables and augmented reality solutions. In addition to four locations in Germany, Ubimax has subsidiaries in the USA and Mexico. With more than ten years of industry experience and a remarkable track record in wearable computing, augmented reality, mixed reality, and sensor systems, Ubimax is leading the way. Ubimax today serves more than 400 customers worldwide and continues to grow.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 147 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, our current and future business relationship with Ubimax and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

