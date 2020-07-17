Vuzix Announces Further Enhancements to its Zoom and Webex Connector Applications for its Smart Glasses Specifically for Emergency Rooms, Medical Response and First Responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the availability of enhanced Zoom and Webex Connector applications for its M-Series Smart Glasses based on feedback from Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses medical users who have been live-streaming surgery with it or using it in emergency rooms and ICUs to treat patients.

In the emergency room or ICU, where every second counts, smart glasses users will now be able to join Webex meetings using a "re-dial" to simply join recent meetings without requiring a new meeting URL or meeting ID, including voice control for hands-free operation. Users can also customize their Webex welcome screens to remove unused buttons and to match their workflow. Other upgrades to the Zoom and Webex smart glasses connector software applications include the ability for users to optimize the video from the 4K, 13MP phase detect auto focus camera of the M400 Smart Glasses by zooming in or out during video calls and lightening or darkening their outgoing video, among other feature enhancements.

"Our M400 Smart Glasses continue to grow in acceptance and use cases across telemedicine, healthcare and now the emergency room and ICU. We are pleased to announce the availability of these advanced features and upgrades to our Zoom and Webex connector applications, and look forward to further augmenting our smart glasses platform based on user feedback in the field," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

Both connector applications for Vuzix M400 users are available now for purchase on the Vuzix App Store [https://www.vuzix.com/appstore/app/zoom-for-smart-glasses]. Both apps require/utilize Zoom or Webex user accounts to function, including Zoom for Healthcare, which also requires a HIPAA/PIPEDA-compliant conferencing subscription.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

