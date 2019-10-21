­­­­Vuzix Announces Smart Glasses Remote Worker Connectivity Bundle on Sprint Curiosity™ IoT

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the launch of a turnkey Vuzix Smart Glasses Remote Worker Connectivity Bundle on Sprint, a leader in IoT and telecommunications innovations.

This bundle, which is expected to become commercially available in December 2019, consists of cellular connectivity bundle (or package) on the Sprint Curiosity™ IoT core network inclusive of an Inseego MiFi 8000 hotspot, Vuzix Remote Assist, a see-what-I-see SaaS solution and one of three Vuzix smart glasses options - Vuzix M300XL, Vuzix Blade or Vuzix M400. The Vuzix Smart Glasses and the Inseego MiFi 8000 hotspot will come pre-kitted and connected to the Sprint Curiosity™ core IoT network providing a turnkey solution for enterprise customers and their remote workers. These connected ready to go to work smart glasses bundles will provide a range of services that drive operational efficiencies for enterprise and SMB customers including improved uptime and seamless network connection.

Vuzix' Smart Glasses on the Sprint Curiosity™ core IoT network will utilize the industry's first dedicated, virtualized and distributed core network coupled with an operating system purpose-built for billions of connected devices.

"The Curiosity™ IoT core network was designed to support AR/VR use cases and is the perfect match for Vuzix' smart glasses to serve customers across multiple vertical market applications," said Ivo Rook, Senior Vice President, IoT and Product Development at Sprint.

Through Sprint Curiosity™ IoT, Vuzix' customers and channel partners will be able to provision the Vuzix Smart Glasses bundles and leverage Vuzix software services to develop or enhance their vertical market offerings. Sprint plans to test Vuzix Smart Glasses in their Supply Chain Connected Lab to provide real-time visibility including operational data analytics to increase warehouse efficiencies, and remote employee training.

"This new launch expands accessibility to our Vuzix Remote Assist subscription-based see-what-I-see SaaS offering for the remote worker," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We see this relationship as much more than a product offering, as it represents a new avenue to develop integrated solutions that enhance the customer experience and drive better business performance."

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 147 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and business opportunities with Sprint, Inseego and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

