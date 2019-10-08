Vuzix Blade® AR Smart Glasses Now Support Popular Real-time Multilingual Language Transcription App

In May 2019, Verizon provided the first demonstrations of Zoi Meet real-time translation on the Vuzix Blade at their "Verizon Tech Day" held in their Basking Ridge, NJ headquarters. Now, the Zoi Meet service is available as an app on the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, allowing for hands-free language translation in which speech is automatically transcribed into text and projected directly onto the display of the headset. This launch is one of the first collaborations on the market to support live multilingual communication through AR Smart Glasses technology.

The Zoi Meet application on the Vuzix Blade can also be connected to any Zoi Meet-hosted meeting by entering the meeting PIN code into the application. Using the Zoi Meet application on the Blade, meeting attendees can receive real-time language translation during the meeting from any one of 12 supported languages or closed captioning by setting the 'to' and 'from' languages to the same language.

The Zoi Meet application can also be used to host a local meeting on the Vuzix Blade to transcribe local conversations by accessing the microphone on the Vuzix Blade which transforms the device into a live closed captioning device and converts spoken language into text on the display of the Blade. In the closed captioning example, the Zoi Meet app can be set any one of 12 languages such as English to English translation and the Vuzix Blade will transcribe and display verbal language to text in real-time.

"In times of rapid digital transformation, we feel its key to provide people with capabilities that enhance their ability to navigate highly connected, international environments. By enabling the unique Zoi Meet instant transcription service on Vuzix smart glasses we realize our goal of bringing people closer together and unlocking both personal and business opportunities unavailable to them before," said Kevin Oranje Founder of Zoi Meet.

"The need for seamless communication across languages has never been greater. With this exciting collaboration we mark the breakthrough moment in the AR technology world and bring great value to our users by offering a truly practical service on our glasses," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

Zoi Meet real time language transcription app supports up to 12 languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Dutch, Arabic, Chinese (simplified), Japanese and Korean.

As of today, Zoi Meet service is available to download as an app on the Vuzix App Store, allowing for hands-free language translation in which speech is automatically transcribed into text and projected directly onto the display of the headset.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Zoi Meet

Zoi Meet helps business professionals understand each other better in multinational environments by live transcribing what's being said in multiple languages. Its unique AI business software transforms important conversations, into valuable knowledge, with searchable and editable notes. Zoi Meet was established in the Netherlands in 2018, and one of the few companies to be accepted to this year's Techstars and Plug & Play accelerators. For more information, visit Zoi Meet website or see the demo video .

