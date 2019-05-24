Vuzix Blade Selected as the Smart Glasses Rollout Hardware for the "SWORD™" Intelligence and Threat Detection Solution

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announces that the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses have been selected as the smart glasses rollout hardware by SWORD™ (www.royalholdings.org), a mobile based security solution providing an IoT level of situational awareness, detection and recognition.

SWORD™ is the world's first mobile IoT threat detection device built on top of the Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPad Pro. Housed in its own case, SWORD™ is able to use a combination of proprietary AI, mmWave and thermal imaging sensor fusion technology to detect concealed weapons, including 3D printed ones, and explosives; run the fastest facial recognition scans in the industry against proprietary cloud-based databases; and locate gunfire with best-in-class triangulation — all in a matter of seconds. Threats and notifications detected by the SWORD™ solution will be pushed directly to the heads-up display in the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. Its low cost (a magnitude less than current bolted-in-place solutions) and ability to create flexible perimeters make SWORD™ a paradigm shift in terms of providing security for everything from schools and sports venues to even hard targets, such as airports.

SWORD™ is not meant as a silver bullet but rather as a new, powerful tool to be used in the battle against terrorism, mass shooters and other instruments of chaos and death. Its value is evidenced by the more than 88,000 pre-orders that have been placed by government agencies, airport and leading concert venue firms according to Barry Oberholzer, Founder and CEO of SWORD™. Planned to enter full production in Q3 2019 the Blade is being offered as an integrated part of the solution. SWORD™ expects the final attachment rate for Vuzix Blade with SWORD™ to be significant.

"Vuzix Blade provides a see-through display that not only allows our customers to stay connected with the real world, but also be connected to the digital world to receive critical alerts related to safety threats from our SWORD™ solution," said Barry Oberholzer, Founder and CEO of SWORD™.

"Vuzix is excited to be working with the SWORD™ team to provide a smart glasses solution that can deliver critical information on demand as needed to SWORD™ customers. We look forward to continued collaboration between our two companies," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 153 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix our relationship with SWORD™, the expected business and attachment rates of Vuzix Blades, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

