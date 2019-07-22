Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Now Available on Amazon Features Alexa Built-in and DJI Drone Support

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses are now available directly from Amazon.com and are Amazon Prime eligible.

The Vuzix Blade has previously only been available directly from Vuzix but now customers have the option of also buying directly from Amazon.com.

In addition to all the powerful capabilities of the Vuzix Blade and its expanding software suite including DJI drone support, the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses now have Alexa Built-in official certification. This means the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses feature a full on-device integration of Alexa, so the smart glasses can accept voice commands directly, without the need for a separate Alexa device.

With Alexa, Vuzix Blade users can book an Uber, set timers, create lists, hear and display the news or weather, control smart home devices, and more. Alexa lives in the cloud, so it's always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered to your device automatically. Using Alexa on your Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses is simple and hands-free – just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly. The user receives back voice and visual information based on their request directly on their Vuzix Blade.

"The custom Alexa application developed by Vuzix has been certified by Amazon, paving the way for the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses to become an Alexa Built-in smart glasses device. The software team at Vuzix worked closely with the Alexa team at Amazon to offer a complete Alexa integration to Vuzix Blade customers," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Now that we have the Vuzix Blade available for easy purchase on Amazon.com, we see this offering as the ideal method to make available Amazon Alexa's cloud-based voice services to Vuzix smart glasses."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

