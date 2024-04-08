Vuzix Commences Online Sales of Its MicroLED Binocular Waveguide Smart Safety Glasses

Expands Availability of Vuzix Shield for Enterprise Customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its award-winning Vuzix Shield™ smart safety glasses are now available to the general public via www.Vuzix.com. Vuzix Shield initially launched against a limited fulfillment strategy, focused on developers and researchers.

Vuzix Shield smart glasses (shown here with optional safety glasses side protectors) are now publicly available.

Vuzix Shield represents the company's most revolutionary pair of prescription-ready AR smart safety glasses, boasting enhanced 3D optics made possible by its stereoscopic microLED (µLED) waveguide-based displays. Its high-efficiency projectors deliver a crisp, ultrabright image indoors or outside. ANSI Z87.1 safety glasses certified, with self-contained batteries, stereo HD cameras and a Qualcomm processor under the hood, Vuzix Shield is optimized for multi-hour untethered use, with stereo over-the-ear speakers for personalized audio, and noise-cancelling microphones for clear voice interactions in even harsh work environments. Because most use cases demand heads-up, hands-free use, Vuzix Shield can support voice input in 29 languages. It also comes equipped with dual swipe/tap touchpads for ultimate versatility without the need for voice commands. Using Vuzix Shield, workers can stream their view to remote experts, connect to AI workflow optimization tools, take photos, scan barcodes, and get work instructions and notifications, all with a lightweight, ergonomic form factor that's comfortable for extended wear.

A pair of autofocus HD cameras can double as a barcode scanner, supporting AI-enabled environmental awareness, real-time inputs, and feedback both on tasks and ambient workplace hazards. The device also enables remote support, providing experts with a see-what-I-see view leveraging most common teleconferencing apps. Current deployments span a range of use cases, including medical and first responder, logistics and transport, and field service and inspection. Xander, one of the Company's most notable early clients serving the deaf and hard-of-hearing community through collaborations with the Veterans Association, has already placed follow-on orders due to significant demand for their smart captioning solution.

"Though we're still working against a customer backlog, we're pleased to have increased our manufacturing capacity to support growing demand for Vuzix Shield," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "As always, we aim to deliver the highest levels of customer service with our products. Vuzix Shield is unique in the market, and is the only wireless, fully integrated pair of prescription-ready smart glasses offering advanced AR capabilities in a form factor that feels great and looks amazing for front-end use."

Organizations interested in Vuzix Shield can order directly at https://www.vuzix.com/products/vuzix-shield-smart-glasses, or connect with the Vuzix sales team to discuss how binocular AR smart glasses can support their frontline workers.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 350 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Shield Smart Glasses, their capabilities and use cases, production and customer demand rates, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation