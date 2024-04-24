Significant Productivity Improvements Achieved for Client Using Vuzix Smart Glasses

- Nadro sees 30% improved picking time and 93% decline in onboarding and training time

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that its partner TeamViewer, a global leader in remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, recently published a customer success story regarding Nadro S.A. de C.V., Mexico's premier pharmaceutical wholesale distributor. Using Vuzix M400™ smart glasses, TeamViewer Frontline and Acuraflow's local support, Nadro has been able to improve picking time by 30% while significantly decreasing training time for its employees. The time for onboarding and training was reduced by 93%, accelerating the time usually needed for employees to work more autonomously.

The success story can be viewed directly at https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/success-stories/nadro/

With a fleet of 1,250 vehicles across 15 distribution centers, Nadro distributes 51 million medical and personal care products per month to pharmacies across Mexico, as well as provides training and specialized services to pharmacies to help manage their operations and inventories. Facing global supply chain disruptions, skills shortages and economic volatility, and with sales volumes increasing 20% to 25% annually, Nadro needed to modernize its warehouse strategy to stay ahead of these challenges and increased demand.

Nadro selected TeamViewer Frontline's vision picking solution running on Vuzix M400 smart glasses to help it manage a high volume of goods using digitalized cloud-based warehousing and picking processes. Nadro currently has 400 pairs of Vuzix smart glasses being rolled out to all 14 of their warehouse locations. With improving picking and reduced onboarding and training times, Nadro has been able to eliminate overtime and improve its employees' work-life balance despite increasing orders.

During 2024, Nadro plans to expand its augmented reality footprint, tripling the number of vision picking users with AR-powered smart glasses in its warehouses, and consider use cases beyond picking that can be digitalized and streamlined using augmented reality.

"Vuzix smart glasses are designed for ease-of-use and all-day wear so organizations can see maximum productivity gains as Nadro has. Working hand-to-glove with leading partners like TeamViewer Frontline and our local partner Acuraflow, we are committed to delivering the hardware that makes these solutions possible," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We are pleased to play a role in helping global customers such as Nadro drive competitive value and realize significant ROI through their augmented workforce."

