Vuzix Delivers Volume Smart Glasses Order to Tabbara Electronics

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has shipped against a volume order for Vuzix smart glasses from Tabbara Electronics, a leading distributor of cutting-edge technology solutions, serving customers across the Middle East and North Africa.

Tabbara places volume order for Vuzix smart glasses.

Since becoming a Vuzix distributor, Tabbara Electronics is helping its customers enhance their productivity and efficiency with Vuzix smart glasses while enabling them to work, learn and interact with the world around them in new and innovative ways. Tabbara Electronics serves a wide range of market verticals, including public safety, utilities, aerospace, telecommunications, oil & gas, entertainment, services management and medical.

Loubna Tabbara, Sales & Marketing Manager of Tabbara Electronics, expressed her excitement about the company's partnership with Vuzix, stating, "We are thrilled to offer our customers the latest advancements in wearable display technology through our collaboration with Vuzix. This strategic partnership is enabling us to expand our product offerings and provide our customers with innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs."

"We are excited to see Tabbara Electronics' success since joining with us as they are a long-term, proven player operating in several key geographies that represent heretofore relatively untapped market opportunities for us," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We look forward to further supporting their efforts to help their customers improve productivity and gain competitive advantages within their respective industry verticals."

About Tabbara Electronics

Tabbara Electronics is a leading distributor of cutting-edge technology solutions, serving customers across the Middle East and North Africa. With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Tabbara Electronics has built a reputation for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of products in the fields of communication, security, audio-visual, and more. Tabbara Electronics is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry and bringing the latest innovations to its customers. For more information, visit www.tabbara-electronics.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 275 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

