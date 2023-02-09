Vuzix Enters Formal Reseller Relationship with OPTAC-X

- Vuzix, OPTAC-X and Kymeta Conduct First Ever SATCOM-enabled Augmented Reality Tactical Dive

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced it has entered a formal reseller relationship with OPTAC-X, a leading telehealth company that provides telehealth products and physician and remote tele-expert services networks. The Company also announces the success of what might have been the first ever SATCOM-enabled augmented reality scuba dive.

Dr. Patrick Fullerton, founder and CEO of OPTAC-X, successfully tested Vuzix Smart Swim® glasses for underwater satellite communications connectivity at Electric Beach on the southwest coast of Oahu, Hawaii. The test was a collaborative effort between Vuzix Corporation, OPTAC-X, and Kymeta.

The OPTAC-X telehealth system leverages its exclusive LTE and satellite communications (SATCOM) services partner, Kymeta, the world's leading company for flat-panel antennas and on-the-move SATCOM, to deliver industry leading global LTE and SATCOM capability. Kymeta's software-enabled, metamaterials-based electronically steered antenna (ESA) provides mobile satellite and cellular communications. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta Osprey u8, a rugged MILSPEC terminal for communications on the move, addresses the need for lightweight, low-profile, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite, whether it be communications on the move (COTM) or communications on the pause (COTP).

The OPTAC-X telehealth solution was developed to close the gap identified by military leaders and medical personnel seeking the audio and visual capabilities now offered by OPTAC-X's Look & Listen technology at the point of injury and time of need. Military medics have faced persistent challenges with latency in communications systems that impeded the transmission of clear images and or voice commands. Products tested were unable to perform in challenging environmental settings or at the point of injury and within the golden hour without the dedication of significant physician staffing. OPTAC-X solved the problem by developing a combination of technologies which allow a medical provider using devices such as AR smart glasses to treat a patient while stationary or in a moving vehicle and sending and receiving voice and 1080p real-time images over thousands of miles with almost no latency. Kymeta's products solve the missing connectivity piece that will enable Vuzix/OPTAC-X solutions to be deployed in remote areas.

The SATCOM-enabled augmented reality scuba dive was a collaborative effort between Vuzix, OPTAC-X, and Kymeta Corporation. Dr. Patrick Fullerton, president and CEO of OPTAC-X, conducted the test just off Electric Beach on the southwest coast of Oahu, Hawaii, on the morning of January 19. The dive team's goal was to test the visual signal strength of Vuzix Smart Swim® glasses at a certain depth beneath the surface. To conduct the test, the team attached a tactical radio to the divers' tanks that was in communication with the Kymeta Osprey™ u8 located in a parking lot, approximately 100 yards from the water's edge.

Dr. Fullerton, who led the dive team, confirmed a good signal and connectivity 100 yards offshore with signal disruption not occurring until a depth of 21 feet. The test proved that SATCOM connectivity was possible underwater for activities that might include tele-engineering, tactical dive operations, and general technical dive operations use cases.

"We achieved diver connectivity without floating an antenna and in challenging sea conditions 100 yards offshore, providing communication to an SES satellite in geosynchronous equatorial orbit over 22,000 miles away. To our knowledge, this is the first dive of its kind and proves that operational, tactical, and maintenance support can be done at sea anywhere around the world," said Fullerton. "We were excited to collaborate with such an innovative company as Vuzix on this endeavor and look forward to working with them via our new reseller relationship."

"We are thrilled to have OPTAC-X become a Vuzix reseller, as well as be a part of such game-changing technology for the undersea, dive, and tactical diving community," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "All of our smart glasses offer high degrees of wearability, durability and performance and, importantly for U.S. military customers, they have been designed and are manufactured in the United States."

About OPTAC-X

OPTAC-X, Inc. is a veteran-owned company delivering new standards for reliability, access in hardened resilience for telehealth, and remote assistance with its remote physician and tele-expert networks. OPTAC-X provides a worldwide, resilient, high-speed, digital network (VSAT, Gen 4 & 5 LTE and terrestrial IP) to ensure that telemedicine and tele-experts are always connected to the teams they support. Leveraging the extensive military service and skill of its founders, OPTAC-X was created in 2021 and is mission-driven to increase access to critical medical care and save lives. For more information, please visit optacx.com.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is the leader in unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the demand for on-the-move command and control communications at the tactical edge. Kymeta's flat-panel satellite antenna, with ground-breaking, built-in path diversity and complete services, provides revolutionary future-proof connectivity to front-line teams and command posts around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the low-SWAP requirements for low-power consumption, low-cost and high-throughput communication systems that have no moving parts. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform. Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington. For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 278 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with OPTAC-X and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation