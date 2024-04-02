Vuzix Enters into Reseller Agreement with UK-based Purview Services and Ships Their Initial High 6-Figure Smart Glasses Order

Through this reseller partnership, Purview intends to offer its customers voice-driven AI solutions using Vuzix AR smart glasses to solve complex business problems. These can vary from remote surveillance of solar and wind farms by field workers, accelerated learning of industrial workforce through AR bots, remote healthcare & ICU support by specialists and making the world a more secure place with enhanced collaboration for defense forces using AR vision headgear. Purview will be targeting industry verticals and develop AI solutions for healthcare, utilities, manufacturing, logistics and defense.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Vuzix, a leading manufacturer of AR smart glasses," said Reddy Punna, Founder and CEO of Purview Services. "We are thrilled to partner with Vuzix and provide their wearable solutions to our customers and partners across the EMEA & India regions."

"We are excited to be working with Purview, a global provider of IT business solutions to mid-market and Fortune 500 companies," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Our two firms target many of the same market verticals and this partnership will facilitate increased market penetration for customers ready to embrace AR-based solutions to increase their productivity and improve their carbon footprint among other things."

About Purview

Purview, a global IT company founded in 2010, has continuously grown and evolved over the past decade. Led by Founder and CEO Mr. Reddy Punna, Purview has embraced change, brought new ideas to the table, and taken on challenging projects to become a leader in the industry. Purview's entrepreneurial journey has been centered on building and maintaining relationships with the best in the world, enabling the company to continuously pursue its goal of perfection. Purview's focus on outstanding quality has been unwavering, from introducing path-breaking technologies to setting new standards of service in the IT sector. Today, Purview celebrates its business achievements and recognizes the employees who have played a vital role in reaching important milestones. The company is more dedicated than ever to delivering its clients the best possible services and solutions. For more information, visit the Purview website at https://www.purviewservices.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 350 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

