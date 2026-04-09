Vuzix Expands Further into Veterinary Medical Market with Movora Reseller Agreement and Initial Smart Glasses Stocking Order

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides, and augmented reality technologies, today announced that it is expanding its reach into the global veterinary medical market through a reseller agreement with Movora, a global veterinary med-tech company specializing in orthopedic implants, surgical instruments, and continuing education for veterinary professionals. Movora (www.movora.com) plans to distribute Vuzix M400 smart glasses-based remote support kits through their customer growth initiatives to a North American network of veterinary professionals.

"Vuzix smart glasses are an ideal tool to support our mission of delivering advanced orthopedic solutions alongside best-in-class service, education, and training," said Christopher Lutter, President of Movora North America. "Surgeons can document procedures, share clinical insights, and conduct live, over-the-shoulder training sessions, while also improving communication and engagement beyond the operating room. We see this technology as an important step in enhancing outcomes and supporting the continued growth of our veterinary customers."

"Remote medical support is another cornerstone use case for Vuzix smart glasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The performance and durability of our M400 smart glasses make them ideally suited for use in both operating rooms and field settings, and we look forward to working with Movora as they bring our solutions to veterinarians worldwide."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well as OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future opportunities with Movora and its customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation