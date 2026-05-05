Vuzix to Showcase Its Latest Advanced AI-driven Smart Glasses and Partner Solutions at SID Display Week 2026

­Rayprus, Himax, and Hongshi to demonstrate their smart glasses projector solutions paired with Vuzix waveguides

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, will be exhibiting its smart glasses and multiple partner solutions at SID Display Week 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on May 3-8.

At this event, Vuzix will highlight its in‑house OEM waveguide design and manufacturing capabilities, which span custom optical design, advanced fabrication, and scalable high‑volume production. "Display Week provides an ideal platform to showcase how our smart glasses ecosystem is evolving through collaboration and innovation," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "By working closely with industry leaders across displays, optics, and manufacturing, we're delivering integrated solutions that are both scalable and ready to meet the growing demands of the enterprise, consumer, and defense markets."

Vuzix will demonstrate the latest versions of the Ultralite Pro OEM reference platform, along with its LX1 and Z100 smart glasses at booth #557, showcasing AI-driven functionality across a range of real-world use cases. The exhibit will also feature the Company's new optical module collaborations, including prescription-ready push-pull waveguide solutions with integrated photochromic and electrochromic (EC) technologies, enabling adaptive light control for outdoor comfort and dynamic dimming for enterprise and defense environments.

These recent collaborations further demonstrate the Company's position as a vertically integrated high-volume supplier capable of supporting global OEM programs from prototype through full commercialization. Rayprus, which specializes in optical design and advanced display module packaging, will demonstrate its next‑generation full‑color uLED xCube light engine integrated with a Vuzix waveguide. Additional light‑engine partner solutions at the Vuzix booth will be a front-lit LCOS display from Himax and a uLED projector from Hongshi.

Redoxlens, a leading innovator in electrochromic (EC) technology specializing in advanced light control solutions for next-generation optical applications, will also be joining Vuzix at its booth, showcasing its latest advances in electrochromic (EC) technology for next-generation optical applications. Its proprietary lenses deliver a broad visible light transmission (VLT) range from 80% to 20%, allowing seamless adaptation to changing environments. With patented multi-level tint control, users can fine-tune transparency for optimal comfort and performance. The technology also features a battery-economizing memory effect, requiring power only during transitions while maintaining the selected tint with zero energy use.

Vuzix will be located in booth #557 at Display Week 2026, adjacent to the AI and XR pavilions. Interested parties are welcome to contact Adam Bull at [email protected] to schedule a meeting or learn more about the Company's smart glasses and OEM waveguide solutions.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and augmented reality technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, security agencies, and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won over 20 Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation since 2005 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our relationships and future business potential with Rayprus, Himax, Hongshi and Redoxlens and their customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation